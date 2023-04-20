Turkey’s foreign minister says opposition could drag country into Russian-Ukrainian war if they win election

“We are currently pursuing a well-balanced policy (in relation to the situation in Ukraine)… What is it for us to support a certain party and become a party to the conflict? And those who say ‘we should choose a certain side and tip the scales’ will drag our country into war if they come to power,” Cavusoglu said while visiting the Turkish town of Manavgat on Wednesday.

The head of diplomacy added that Turkey is not “a pawn” in the games of other countries, but a sovereign state which “makes its own rules”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said in late March that Ankara would not allow the West to drag it into hostilities against Russia.

Meanwhile, the Turkish opposition itself is convinced that it will be able to maintain good and balanced relations with Russia if its presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu comes to power, although it will not forget that Turkey is a member NATO, Unal Cevikoz, Kilicdaroglu’s foreign policy adviser, told Sputnik in March.

Turkey’s Supreme Election Commission has unanimously approved May 14 as the date for the 2023 presidential election. A second round of voting, if necessary, is scheduled for May 28. Erdogan was nominated as the presidential candidate by the ruling Justice and Development Party backed by the allied Nationalist Movement Party, while Kilicdaroglu was declared the sole candidate of the opposition People’s Party. Alliance.

The results of the pre-election polls are constantly changing and have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the next election. However, experts note that the current electoral process will be the most difficult for the ruling party, due to the devastating earthquakes that claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people, as well as the difficult economic situation.