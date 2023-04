Guitarists scream ‘fake news’ at Donald Trump’s incredibly inaccurate whammy bar on new NFT charts

Donald Trump drew condemnation from guitarists after his latest NFT release featured an image depicting the former president wearing leathers and playing an electric guitar fitted with an absurd tremolo system.

The images were featured during the second round of Trump’s digital trading card drop, priced at $99 a card, which saw the more than 38,000 NFTs sell out in one day. However, despite their commercial success, some images have been met with derision from the guitar community.

Closer examination of the images reveals that the 45th President is playing a red Gibson ES style hollow body guitar, with a Floyd Rose type tremolo arm that appears to extend straight from a rigid Tune type bridge -O-Matic (essentially making it’s leverage unnecessary).

Trump’s New Series 2 Digital Trading Cards. pic.twitter.com/ENYY6lPrskApril 18, 2023

See more

The guitar appears in two completely normal images – one in which the president stands in front of a giant illuminated “45” sign in front of a gold microphone stand and another in which Trump rides a motorcycle dressed in striped pants and stars .

“It does not please me to inform you of this,” wrote one Twitter user. “But the trem arm on the guitar in Trump’s NFT isn’t technically accurate. This guitar would have a Bigsby tremolo or a Vibramate add-on. It’s also not a Floyd Rose as there is no evidence of a Floyd bridge or locking nut. FAKE NEWS.

It brings me no joy to inform you of this, but the arm trem on the guitar in Trump’s NFT is not technically accurate. This guitar would have a Bigsby tremolo or a Vibramate add-on. It’s also not a Floyd Rose as there is no evidence of a Floyd bridge or locking nut. FAKE NEWS. pic.twitter.com/cnRqJBn3NXApril 18, 2023

See more

The images seem to share a lot of common elements, which, along with the inaccurate tremolo system, makes us wonder if they were created using AI.

Anyway, it seems that no one in the President’s team or the NFT licensees noticed this error before publication. Are the Republican primaries now in play? History will decide.

One thing we will predict, however, is a new line from Chibson USA: “Introducing the Trump-O-Matic – the whammy bar for hardtail guitars…” (Made in ‘GINA).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.guitarworld.com/news/donald-trump-nft-whammy-bar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos