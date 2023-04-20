Politics
Security Comes First in US-China Economic Relations, Says Treasury Secretary Yellen : NPR
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that national security comes first even as it impacts economic relations with China, and that “targeted actions” Washington is taking to protect its interests are not intended to give the United States a competitive economic advantage over China. .
In a speech at Johns Hopkins University‘s School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, Yellen said the United States seeks a healthy economic relationship with China and must cooperate with it in key areas such as over-indebtedness and climate change.
The remarks on China come at a time of deep tension and growing distrust between Washington and Beijing, and are largely in line with the Biden administration’s broader policies toward China that the Chinese government has chafed at.
“First, we will protect our national security interests and those of our allies and partners, and we will protect human rights,” Yellen said. “We will not hesitate to defend our vital interests. Although our targeted actions may have economic impacts, they are driven solely by our concerns about our security and our values.”
The United States is not seeking to gain an advantage “or stifle China’s economic and technological modernization.”
Washington has passed a number of measures in recent years that have targeted Chinese businesses and industries, including sweeping export restrictions last fall on advanced microchips and the materials to make them. Beijing says these measures are unfair and unjustified.
Yale University economist Stephen Roach suggested in a tweet that the prioritization of national security by both sides in China-US relations is a bad sign.
Yellen places the highest priority on national security in articulating the guiding principles of the US-China relationship. Xi Jinping did the same at the 20th CPC Congress last October. This dual focus on security does not provide a way out for escalating conflict! https://t.co/hR8KSQEBJj
—Stephen Roach (@SRoach_econ) April 20, 2023
But Yellen said a complete economic split between China and the United States would be “disastrous”. She said “a growing China that plays by international rules” is good for the United States and the world.
“Both countries can benefit from healthy competition in the economic sphere. But healthy economic competition where both parties benefit is only sustainable if this competition is fair. We will continue to join our allies in addressing China’s unfair economic practices,” she said.
The United States and its allies will continue to pressure China over these practices, she said, and “take coordinated action” in response, such as “friendly” supply chains to mitigate vulnerabilities.
Yellen said she plans to visit China “at an appropriate time” for talks which she hopes can help “lay the groundwork for responsible management of our bilateral relations and cooperation in areas of common challenge for our nations and the world”.
In recent months, however, the US and Chinese governments have struggled to advance dialogue and hold high-level meetings.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a visit to China after a Chinese balloon appeared in the sky over America earlier this year. And no contact has been reported between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently, although Biden said in early March that the two would speak “soon”. Yellen’s trip has been in the works for months.
Yellen said the US economy was strong and predictions of its demise were wrong, a comment likely aimed at Xi and other Chinese officials, who regularly speak of the decline of the West.
She said China, as the world’s largest bilateral creditor country, must work with the United States and others to participate in “meaningful debt relief.” For too long, she said, “it didn’t evolve in a full and timely way. It served as a roadblock to needed action.”
“Quick action on debt is in China’s interest. Delaying necessary debt treatments increases costs for both borrowers and creditors. It worsens borrowers’ economic fundamentals and increases the amount of debt relief that they will eventually need,” she said.
