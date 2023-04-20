Judge refuses to tell jury in Trump’s civil rape trial that former president is ‘apologized’





A federal judge in the civil rape trial of former President Donald Trump said his request for special jury instructions in the case was premature in a filing Thursday.

The response from U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, who is presiding over the trial stemming from the trial of writer E. Jean Carrolls, came a day after Trump’s attorney sent the judge a letter saying the former President could take the witness stand during the trial, but it would be too difficult for him to attend the entire trial for logistical reasons related to his former office.

In his letter to Kaplan on Wednesday, the attorney, Joe Tacopina, asked the judge to instruct the jurors: although no litigant is required to appear in a civil trial, the absence of the accused in this case, by design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as a former president, would cause the courthouse and the city of New York. Accordingly, his presence is excused unless and until he is called by either party to testify.

Kaplan responded that the court does not accept the allegations made by Trump’s lawyers regarding alleged charges against the courthouse or the city if Trump were to testify at trial. The judge noted that Trump had no legal obligation to attend or testify, and that Carrolls’ attorney had signaled that he had no intention of calling Trump as a witness.

Kaplan also cited Trump’s upcoming trip to a campaign event in New Hampshire on the third day of the scheduled trial, while pointing out that Trump is entitled by law as a former president to receive Secret Service protection, and that additional security measures can be provided as well.

If the Secret Service can protect him at this event, surely the Secret Service, Marshals Service and New York City can keep him safe in this highly secure federal courthouse, Kaplan wrote.

Kaplan also noted that Trump had been notified of the April 25 trial start date since or around February 7, giving the former president ample time to make logistical arrangements for his attendance. The judge said that was slightly more time than he was given before his recent landmark indictment by a Manhattan grand jury in a case involving silent money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign .

Kaplan concluded that Trump’s request for special jury instructions is premature.

Mr. Trump is free to attend, testify, or both. He’s also free to do none of that, Kaplan wrote. If he chooses not to appear or testify, his lawyer can renew the request.

In the meantime, Mr. Trump’s attorney will make no reference in the presence of the jury or trial jury to Mr. Trump’s alleged desire to testify or to the burdens that any absence on his part might spare, or might have spared. , the Court or the City of New York, Kaplan added.

In a letter to the judge later Thursday, Tacopina said whether or not Trump appears will likely be a game-time decision.

“Because the decision of the accused, who is not required to appear as a civil party, will be made during the trial, we are not yet in a position to advise the Court in this regard,” Tacopina wrote. . “However, we will advise the Court as soon as a decision is made, particularly in light of the logistical issues that will need to be resolved in coordination with the Secret Service, the Marshals Service and New York City.”

Tacopina did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

Carroll’s lawsuit alleges that Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s, which Trump has repeatedly denied. The former president, who is on the defense witness list, attended a videotaped deposition in October about Carrolls’ claims.

Trump repeatedly insulted Carroll during his deposition, calling it a bonkers job that’s not my type. He also mistook a photo of Carroll from the 1990s for a photo of his ex-wife Marla Maples, according to deposition excerpts that were unsealed in January.

