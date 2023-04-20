Newsom’s campaign is fair, but it’s not democracy

Governor Gavin Newsom is doing a good thing by launching Campaign for Democracy against authoritarian governors in Republican states like Alabama and Florida.

But what he fights for is not democracy.

If democracy was his mission, he would campaign in California because our state has a deficit of it.

Newsoms Campaign for Democracy, the name given to events in Republican states and the political action committee that pays for them is not just a misnomer. It’s part of an epidemic of leaders who present everything they support as democracy, and their political opponents as a threat to it.

To understand the problem, let’s start with a definition: Democracy is ordinary people governing themselves.

But the Newsoms campaign has little to do with getting together with your neighbors to practice self-government. Instead, the governor is waging a nationwide campaign to confront politicians he disagrees with.

On the Campaign for Democracy website, the stated mission is about conflict, patriotic Americans must go on the attack, the site says, bringing the fight with an aggressive campaign to confront and defeat un-American authoritarianism. Who are these authorities? They are all radical Republicans.

Like most Californians, I agree with criticism of Republican Party campaigns for intimidating the vulnerable, criminalizing free speech, denying women’s rights, and dehumanizing immigrants. I think it’s good that Newsom offers strong words and protections to those attacked by the right.

But Newsom’s narrow target selection undermines his good intentions. Democratic decline is a global problem that affects all parties, and undemocratic authoritarians can also emerge from the political left like the Indonesian Joko Widodo or the Mexican Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador.

This, however, is not the biggest omission from the democracy campaign. The site offers few ideas for expanding democratic practice. A section of the site, titled California Leadership, focuses on progressive social policies, with only a brief mention of democracy.

For what? Maybe because there’s not much democracy to uphold in California.

Over the past century, California has centralized power in Sacramento state government and reduced the power of people to govern themselves locally. Tax and spending decisions are particularly centralized, with communities reduced to pressuring Sacramento to get their money back.

Newsom and previous governors have expanded their powers, particularly in emergencies. Accountability is difficult because the state government is a very secretive entity. California Agencies routinely hide data, ignore questions from the public and the press, and refuse to provide basic information.

Meanwhile, our democratic mechanisms have become less useful. Our system of direct democracy is so expensive that only the wealthiest and most powerful people and organizations can afford to use it. The states Brown Act, an open meeting lawis now an anti-democratic gag limiting the ability of local elected officials and citizens to meet and have broad discussions.

State officials love to talk about efforts to make it easier for Californians to vote. They don’t talk much about the fact that our elections are rarely competitive, or that the most powerful entities of the state, the unions, the corporations, the various commissions cannot be rejected by the people.

In California, we also ignore the fact that huge swathes of Californians are ineligible to vote because they are too young or because they are not US citizens. A quarter of voting-age adults in Los Angeles, and more than a third in the Salinas Valley, and more than half in Central Valley cities are disenfranchised because of their citizenship.

If Newsom wanted an effort worthy of the name Campaign for Democracy, he had to pursue a new constitution that provides for universal suffrage and restores the power of local communities to determine their own destiny.

The governor is deeply familiar with democratic innovation, as he demonstrated in his 2013 book Citizenville. But will he tackle democratic reform?

Politics oppose it. It is easy to point out the fascism of the Red State. It would be much harder to give up power and campaign to let Californians govern themselves.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zcalo public square.