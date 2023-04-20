Erdogan talks to Sudanese leaders as fighting in Khartoum spoils ceasefire





The safe operation of Khartoum airport is crucial to ensure the repatriation of Turkish citizens and to open the corridor for emergency humanitarian aid, the Turkish president said. Erdogan said Trkiye was ready to provide all kinds of support, including organizing possible mediation initiatives. (AA)

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held phone calls with Sudanese officials, stressing the importance of protecting the lives and property of Turkish citizens and institutions in Sudan amid tensions in the African country. According to Thursday’s statement from the Communications Directorate, Erdogan had separate phone calls with the Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, General Abdel Fettah al Burhan, and the Vice President and Head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo. Calling on the parties to end the conflict and bloodshed and return to an atmosphere of dialogue, Erdogan called on Sudan to take the necessary measures to ensure the unity of society and solve problems with common sense and open-mindedness. Erdogan stressed that appropriate measures should be taken to ensure the safe use of Khartoum airport, to ensure the transport of Turkish citizens to Turkey and to open an emergency humanitarian aid corridor. President Erdogan further said that Turkey will continue to stand by the sister nation of Sudan and its people, and is ready to provide all kinds of support, including by organizing possible mediation initiatives. . LEARN MORE: Sudan’s rival generals refuse to negotiate and vow to keep fighting Turkish President Erdogan: – We call on both parties to end the conflict and resume dialogue

– Call on Sudan to take the necessary measures to ensure social unity

– We will continue to support the brotherly Sudanese state and we are ready to provide all kinds of support pic.twitter.com/IQNRQDtAzj — TRT World (@trtworld) April 20, 2023 Finding Safer Areas Stating that Türkiye sincerely supported the transition process in Sudan from the beginning, Erdogan said recent events have harmed the struggle that has been going on since 2018 and jeopardizes the gains of the transition period. Sudan’s military on Thursday ruled out negotiations with a rival paramilitary force, saying it would only accept its surrender if the two sides continued to fight in central Khartoum and other parts of the country, threatening to do fail the last attempt at a ceasefire. The army’s statement raised the likelihood of a new upsurge in violence that has lasted nearly a week and has pushed the Sudanese population to breaking point. Alarm grew that the country’s medical system was on the verge of collapse, with many hospitals forced to close and others running out of supplies. The 24-hour ceasefire, declared Wednesday evening, had brought only marginal calm to parts of the capital Khartoum, but many residents took the opportunity to flee homes where they had been trapped for days. “Massive numbers” of people, mostly women and children, were leaving in search of safer areas, said Atiya Abdulla Atiya, secretary of the Doctors’ Union. Hours before the end of the truce, the army said in a statement that it would not negotiate with its rival, the Rapid Support Forces, over the end of the crisis and would only discuss the terms of its surrender. LEARN MORE: Sudanese hold little hope for ceasefire as fighting enters sixth day LEARN MORE: Hundreds of Sudanese soldiers flee to Chad as fighting rages Source: TRTWorld and agencies

