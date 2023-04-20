Apple: Apple chief Tim Cook meets PM Modi, ministers in Delhi, promises company expansion, doubling of jobs







Cook, who opened the company’s first freestanding store in Mumbai on Tuesday, will open a second store in Delhi on Thursday, after which it is expected to fly out of the country. 00:29 Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi and backs India for success NEW DELHI: After business engagements in Mumbai, Apple CEO Tim Cook landed in the nation’s capital on Wednesday and met Prime Minister Modi and his ministerial colleagues, Ashwini Vaishnaw And Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He highlighted the company’s efforts to expand its operations, expand its manufacturing structure, as well as in creating jobs, promising to double the workforce some directly and mostly through contract manufacturers to 2 lakh workers over the next few years.Cook, who opened the company’s first freestanding store in Mumbai on Tuesday, will open a second store in Delhi on Thursday, after which it is expected to fly out of the country. After his meeting with the PM, Cook said the company’s commitments in India were also aligned with the broader societal goals of the Indian government. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we are committed to growing and investing across the country, he said in a tweet, along with photos of their reunion.

The PM replied: An absolute pleasure to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on various topics and highlight the ongoing technological transformations in India.

Following the meeting with the Prime Minister, Cook then met with Communications and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw where he spoke about the company’s expansion plans, its business operations so far and the desire to create more manufacturing jobs through its suppliers. 04:39 Highlights from Apple’s first Indian store you can’t afford to miss, including a surprise for Tim Cook In a tweet about it, Vaishnaw said: Meet @tim_cook, Apple CEO. Discussed Apple’s deepening engagement in India in the areas of manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skills, sustainability and job creation, particularly for women. Building a solid and long-term relationship together.

Sources said Apple CEO pointed out that while the company has generated around 1 lakh of jobs through its manufacturing partners in India over the past 24 months, it expects to create a similar number of jobs (double the workforce) over a shorter period this time around.

And while acknowledging the role of governments in supporting electronics manufacturing in the country, including through the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programs, Cook called for political stability to be maintained, while proactive measures in support of the component ecosystem continue. 00:53 BKC Apple store customer surprises Tim Cook with his Mac Classic machine The government has also reportedly provided the Apple boss with skills support under the Gati Shakti University model, in line with the company’s requirements.

State IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that apart from local manufacturing, Cook also spoke of the need to further increase India’s exports beyond the estimated $5.5 billion. which he would have shipped in 2022-23.

It was a pleasure to meet @tim_cook CEO, @Apple and his team to engage in Apple’s strategic and long-term partnership with and India’s digital journey. We discussed deepening and broadening manufacturing, exports, youth training, expanding the app and innovation economy and job creation, tweeted Chandrasekhar.

Apart from the political meetings, Cook also had a relatively relaxed time in the capital touring the Crafts Museum and the famous art district of Lodhi. Delhis Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Kudos to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so well. And thanks to Dattaraj Naik for showing me how you design your murals on iPad, the 62-year-old CEO tweeted.

He also visited the National Crafts Museum and the Hastkala Academy. I could have spent the whole day at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy. From ancient and vibrant textiles to incredibly intricate woodcarvings, it showcased India’s deep and deeply beautiful craft culture, he tweeted along with photos from the museum.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/apple-chief-tim-cook-meets-pm-modi-ministers-in-delhi-promises-biz-expansion-doubling-of-jobs/articleshow/99622559.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos