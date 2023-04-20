Trump reprimanded by judge over jury demand in New York civil rape trial | donald trump





Donald Trump was reprimanded by the judge on Thursday in his civil trial for impending rape following a request that jurors be told that if the former president was not testifying it would be for fear that his presence would negatively affect the New York City.

This week, a Trump lawyer, Joe Tacopina, first tried to delay the trial and then asked for a jury instruction.

In a letter to federal Judge Lewis A Kaplan on Wednesday, Tacopina said jurors should be told: Although no litigant is required to appear in a civil trial, the absence of the accused in this case, by design avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as a former president, would cause the courthouse and New York City.

Accordingly, his presence is excused unless and until he is called by either party to testify.

The next day, Kaplan replied: The decision to appear or testify is [Trumps] alone to do.

Noting that Trump’s accuser, writer E Jean Carroll, said she had no intention of calling him, Kaplan said: The court has nothing to excuse.

Kaplan also said he does not accept Trump’s assertion regarding the alleged charges against the courthouse or the city, as he is confident that the US Secret Service which protects all former presidents and the US Marshals Service , in charge of security at the federal courthouse, would be fine.

Trump, Kaplan said, will speak at a campaign event in New Hampshire on April 27, the third day of the scheduled trial in the case. If the Secret Service can protect him at this event, surely the Secret Service, Marshals Service, and New York City can keep him safe in this highly secure federal courthouse.

The case involves an alleged rape in the dressing rooms of a New York department store in the mid-1990s, a claim Carroll made in 2019.

Trump denies it. Carroll sued him for defamation, then sued again, for libel and assault, under New York State’s Adult Survivor Act, a law that eliminates civil filing deadlines for victims. alleged long-standing sexual assaults.

The trial in the first trial has been delayed while lawyers argue over whether Trump’s remarks were part of his duties as president, and therefore protected. Next week’s trial is for the second lawsuit.

Kaplan said the start date has been known since early February.

There was ample time to make all the necessary logistical arrangements to [Trumps] presence, he said, and certainly a little longer than the five or six days between the recent indictment on state criminal charges and his arraignment on that indictment at about a block from the site of this case.

In the other case mentioned by Kaplan, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, related to his silent payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims an affair he denies.

Since then, Trump has surged in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, despite also facing state and federal investigations into his 2020 election subversion, a federal investigation into his handling of documents classified and a civil suit in New York for his business and tax matters.

In the Carroll case, Kaplan pointed out, the issue of jury instruction is premature. Mr. Trump is free to attend, testify, or both. He is also free to do none of these things.

Trump’s lawyers, Kaplan repeated, would not be allowed to tell the jury that he wanted to testify, but chose to spare the court and the city the burden of his attendance.

