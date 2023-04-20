Beijing scores with diplomatic charm offensive





BEIJING President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders have been busy over the past two months with a number of visits from foreign dignitaries as Beijing launches a charm offensive to win allies and partners while catching up with time lost during the Covid-19 pandemic. Countries are also eager to meet Xi and his deputies as China embarks on a strong post-pandemic recovery amid a looming global recession. Its economy grew 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023, based on official data released on Tuesday, beating expectations. In the past month alone, no less than 16 foreign leaders and officials have been treated to the red carpet in the Chinese capital, following the formal appointment of a new leadership team at its annual parliamentary session in March. These included state visits, the highest level of reception given to a country by French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba; as well as official visits by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The intensity may have ratcheted up several notches lately, but visits have actually taken place at a steady pace since the Chinese Communist Party ushered in a new slate of top leaders at its twice-a-decade congress. last October. Since then, there have been at least 33 visits by Heads of State and Government and senior officials. Six of them occurred in the month after the party congress, and included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose delegation traveled to Beijing in a Covid-19 bubble amid strict zero-Covid policy of China was still in place at the time. The Covid-19 protocols were not dismantled until early December. Besides meeting with the six leaders in November, Xi also traveled to Bali and Bangkok for a week to attend the Group of 20 summit and the APEC economic leaders’ meeting. The hectic schedule of visits over the past few months compares sharply with the diplomatic schedule of 2022, with the exception of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, when around 30 foreign dignitaries showed up, with a few other visits from leaders global. Beijing’s current diplomatic overtures, amid strained relations with the West and particularly the United States, are a deliberate way to show that it is not being shunned by major European states, major developing countries and the rest of the world, said Dr. James Char, a China Specialist at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

