Is Rishi Sunak becoming Boris Johnson? | UK News

Is this the week Rishi Sunak could be said to have become a Prime Minister like Boris Johnson?

On Monday, Mr Sunak faced allegations of questionable declarations of financial interests.

On Wednesday he hurled Johnson-style insults at Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s Questions and gave in to right-wing Tory MPs on small craft and migration.

And now, after delaying a decision on the report into bullying allegations against Dominic Raab until a second day, Mr Sunak faces allegations he is trying to cling on to a struggling close ally and defies the calls to dismiss him.

It all sounds a bit familiar.

Mr Sunak’s week began with the re-announcement of a maths policy that was overshadowed by the Commons watchdog, suggesting the Prime Minister’s statements about his wife’s financial interests were mismatched.

New Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg has announced an investigation into why Mr Sunak failed to mention his wife’s stake in a childcare business which could benefit from measures in the March budget of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

The omission came when Mr Sunak was quizzed by MPs on the Liaison Committee about Koru Kids and was specifically asked by Catherine McKinnell of Labor whether he had anything to say. He chuckled and muttered, “No, all my revelations are reported in the normal way.”

Sunak did not make his expected decision on Dominic Raab’s future on Thursday



It was a very Johnsonian response. And his interests were not declared normally, because the register of interests of ministers had not been published for more than a year. And, don’t forget, Mr. Sunak didn’t appoint an ethics counselor for months.

Mr Greenberg stressed that the code of conduct for MPs states that they “should always be open and candid in declaring any relevant interest in any proceedings of the chamber or its committees”.

In other words, by speaking in the House of Commons or in committee.

And even when Number 10 published the prime minister’s full list of interests on Wednesday, they did not include details of the stakes held by his heiress wife Akshata Murty.

Mr Johnson has regularly clashed with the standards commissioner: on income, property income and holidays. In one report, he was accused of a “too negligent attitude towards observing house rules”.

In PMQs, meanwhile, Mr Sunak was no longer Mr Nice Guy as he unleashed a barrage of Johnson-esque attacks on the Labor leader, calling him ‘Sir Softie’ on crime as he he was Director of Prosecutions and denouncing him as a “leftist”. attorney”.

2:11

The Labor leader is also asking the Prime Minister to explain why “nothing is working” after 13 years of Conservative government.



Tory MPs loved it, yelping and howling with delight, as Labor MPs faced grimacing. It was all reminiscent of Mr Johnson’s mockery of Sir Keir, when he regularly called him ‘Captain Hindsight’ and ‘Crasheroonie Snoozefest’ in PMQs.

Later, Mr Sunak delighted the conservative right by bowing to their demands for amendments to the Illegal Migration Bill.

Interior Minister Suella Braverman to get new powers to override so-called ‘pajama injunctions’ by European Court of Human Rights judges in Strasbourg blocking migrant deportation flights to Rwanda .

The meltdown followed a breakfast of bacon sandwiches in Downing Street for MPs from the right-wing Common Sense group on Tuesday morning. Do you remember Mr Johnson regularly hosting the pro-Brexit European research group in Number 10?

Then, shortly before the Commons rose for the weekend, it emerged there would be no Raab decision on Thursday, prompting allegations of ‘delays and delays’ by Labor and liberal democrats.

Word from inside Number 10 was that the Prime Minister, however, was taking the time to carefully go through Adam Tolley’s report and consider it.

And the longer the wait for the Prime Minister’s decision on Mr Raab, the more it seems he is trying to save one of his closest allies.

To be fair to Mr Sunak, cabinet ministers Sir Gavin Williamson and Nadhim Zahawi moved quickly when they were in trouble. But Mr. Raab lives to fight another day.

Mr Johnson has always been determined not to give his opponents a scalp. Is Mr. Sunak now doing the same?