Donald Trump is preparing for the trial of E. Jean Carroll knocking down the judge





If the pre-trial shenanigans are just a prelude, Donald Trump’s lawyers are set to turn next week’s libel trial in the case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump in a three-ring circus.

In the four years since Carroll sought redress for an alleged mid-1990s sexual assault by the former president, Trump has thrown sand into the gears at every turn. From dodging the bailiff, to claiming he was acting in his official capacity when he thinned it, to filing motion after motion to delay the trial, Trump’s lawyers are rendered completely odious in court. And while attorney Joseph Tacopina promised in his February appearance to turn the heat down after years of his co-lawyer Alina Habba clashing with Judge Lewis Kaplan, things have only gotten crazier since then.

Last week, Tacopina and Habba filed two additional requests to postpone the case, in addition to a false allegation that Carroll’s lawyer behaved unethically. But nothing can top the comedy of their response to an April 10 order asking the parties to notify the court if they plan to attend the trial and on what days. (Although an April 18 order in which the court characterized “material inaccuracies in Mr. Tacopina’s letter” as “misunderstandings” due to his inability to attend a meeting is coming closer.)

On April 18, two days before the court deadline, Carroll’s lawyers informed the court that she would be present “throughout the trial.”

Yesterday, the 19th, Tacopina asked the judge to inform the jury that his client was “excused” from attending the trial because his security team would be a burden on the court:

Although the Defendant Trump wishes to appear at trial, in order to avoid the burdens described above, if he does not, we respectfully request that the Court issue the following preliminary instruction to the jury: Although no litigant be required to appear in a civil court trial, the absence of the defendant in this case, by design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as a former president, would cause in the courthouse and in New York. Accordingly, his presence is excused unless and until he is called by either party to testify.

Carroll’s team answered that. “If Mr. Trump decides not to appear at his own sexual assault and defamation trial, the jury can make whatever inferences it chooses – and Mr. Trump is not entitled to judicial approval of his (flimsy) excuse. They also noted that Trump’s security needs did not prevent him from attending the NRA convention, a UFC fight and his deposition by the New York Attorney General last week, and that he plans to hold a campaign rally in New Hampshire next Wednesday. during the trial itself.

The court today unceremoniously dropped Trump’s request for a pass, noting that “the Court does not excuse or refuse to excuse Mr. Trump from attending trial or testifying in this matter. To the knowledge of the Court, Mr. Trump is under no legal obligation to attend or testify. The plaintiff has made it clear that she does not intend to call him as a witness. The decision to appear or to testify belongs to him alone. The Court has nothing to excuse.”

After expressing confidence that the US Marshals are fully capable of meeting Trump’s security needs, Judge Kaplan observed that Trump was currently traveling across the country to campaign, including his event in New Hampshire the week next.

“If the Secret Service can protect him at this event, the Secret Service, Marshals Service and New York City can certainly keep him safe in this very secure federal courthouse,” he continued, noting that there has been “ample enough time to make all the necessary logistical arrangements for his attendance, and certainly a little longer than the five or six days between his recent arraignment on state criminal charges and his arraignment. charge on this indictment approximately one block from the location of the trial of this case.

The order concluded by prohibiting “reference by counsel for Mr. Trump in the presence of the jury or trial jury to Mr. Trump’s alleged desire to testify or to the burdens which any absence on his part might have spared, or could have saved”. , the Court or the City of New York. Notably, it did not absolve Trump of having to tell the court by today whether he intends to attend the trial. (He doesn’t, it’s all for show.)

And even!

This afternoon, Tacopina responded that his client would not, after all, comply with the April 10 court order.

“Because the decision of the defendant, who is not required to appear as a civil party, will be taken during the trial, we are not yet in a position to advise the Court in this regard,” he wrote. “However, we will advise the Court as soon as a decision is made, particularly in light of the logistical issues that will need to be resolved in coordination with the Secret Service, the Marshals Service and New York City.”

Well, it’s a choice. Maybe not great but… we’ll find out next week.

Carroll vs. Trump I [Docket via Court Listener]Carroll vs. Trump II [Docket via Court Listener]

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes about law and politics and appears on the Opening Arguments podcast.

