Remember Jokowi’s message! This is the Eid Al-Fitr holiday calendar 2023





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Starting Wednesday, April 18, 2023, the Eid Reunion 2023 stream will be loaded. Homecomers flock to train stations, airports, toll roads and ferry crossings. Indeed, the joint leave calendar for Hari Raya Idul Fitri started on April 19, 2023. As is known, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also signed Presidential Decree No. 8/2023 regarding amendments to Presidential Decree No. 24/2022 regarding leave with employees of the civil state apparatus in 2023. In accordance with the decision taken at a restricted meeting some time ago, the joint Eid al-Fitr holiday begins on April 19, 2023. In the meantime, the joint Eid 2023 holiday has been brought forward by 2 days from April 21 to 26, 2023 to April 19. -25 2023. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Jokowi’s decision was then stipulated in a joint decree (SKB) of the Minister of Religion, Minister of Manpower and Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PAN-RB) regarding national holidays and joint leave in 2023 which was signed on Wednesday (29/3/2023). The Coordinating Minister (Menko) of Human Development and Culture (PMK), Muhadjir Effendy, said further changes to joint leave are expected to reduce traffic jams and reduce congestion during the 2023 Eid holiday season . The reason for this is that he believes there will be an increase in the number of potential travelers during the Eid holiday season this year. This estimate refers to the results of a survey conducted by the Ministry of Transport. This year, potential travelers will reach 123 million people. “It has seen a very drastic increase from last year because last year it was estimated that around 85 million people would return home,” Muhadjir was quoted as saying by the Cabinet Secretariat’s official website on Thursday. (20/4/2023). He also requested the Ministry of Transport (Kemenhub), TNI and Polri to conduct periodic assessments to anticipate community movements during the 2023 Idul Fitri holiday season. Meanwhile, to date, the government has not made a decision regarding Eid al-Fitr 1444 H. However, the determination of the date of Eid will not affect the schedule of joint holidays which has been granted. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Hooray! Jokowi adds leave with Eid Al-Fitr 2023 (ha/ha)



