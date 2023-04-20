Sudanese army demands surrender of rivals when ceasefire expires

Khartoum, Sudan — Sudan’s military on Thursday ruled out negotiations with a rival paramilitary force, saying it would only accept its surrender if the two sides continued to fight in central Khartoum and other parts of the country, threatening to do fail international attempts to broker a longer ceasefire.

A tenuous 24-hour ceasefire that began the day before ended Thursday night with no word of an extension. The army’s statement raised the likelihood of a new upsurge in violence that has lasted nearly a week and has killed hundreds and pushed the Sudanese population to breaking point. Alarm grew that the country’s medical system was on the verge of collapse, with many hospitals forced to close and others running out of supplies.

The expiring truce had failed to end fighting throughout the day and brought only marginal calm to parts of the capital, Khartoum. But many residents have taken the opportunity to flee the homes where they have been trapped for days. A large number of people, mainly women and children, were leaving in search of safer areas, said Atiya Abdulla Atiya, secretary of the Union of Doctors.

On Thursday afternoon, the army said in a statement that it would not negotiate with its rival, the Rapid Support Forces, and would only discuss the terms of its surrender. There would be no armed forces outside (the) military system, he said.

The end of the truce, the second attempt this week, underscored the failure of the United States, the UN, the European Union and regional powers to push Sudan’s top generals to halt their campaigns to take control from the country. Instead, army chief General Abdel Fattah Burhan and RSF commander General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo each seem determined to achieve an outright military victory over the other.

In a sign that it expects violence to escalate, the United States and other countries were preparing to evacuate their citizens to Sudan, a difficult prospect as most major airports have become battlegrounds and moving from Khartoum to safer areas is dangerous.

The U.S. military is moving assets to a base in Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa, for a possible evacuation of U.S. embassy personnel, administration officials said. Japan plans to send military planes to Djibouti and the Netherlands has sent theirs to Jordan.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has called on fighters to commit to a three-day ceasefire to coincide with the Eid al-Fitr holiday, starting Friday, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. We are living a very important moment in the Muslim calendar. I think now is the right time for a ceasefire to be maintained, he told reporters.

But so far, direct communications to rival generals by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Turkish President and others over the past few days have failed to elicit even 24 hours of calm, much less a longer truce or negotiations to resolve the crisis. Each side’s main regional allies, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, have called for talks to no avail.

At least 330 people have been killed and 3,300 injured in the fighting since it began on Saturday, the World Health Organization said, but the toll is likely higher as many bodies lie in the streets.

Throughout Thursday, gunshots were constantly heard across Khartoum. Residents reported the heaviest fighting around the main military headquarters in central Khartoum. Military planes struck RSF positions at the airport and in nearby Omdurman, residents said. The military said its fighter jets also struck a convoy of RSF vehicles heading for the capital, although the claim could not be independently confirmed.

Residents of Khartoum are in desperate need of a respite after days stuck in their homes as food and water run out.

Aid groups have been unable to deliver aid to overwhelmed Sudanese hospitals, Atiya said. Hospitals in Khartoum are dangerously short of medical supplies, often operating without electricity or clean water. About 70 percent of the country’s hospitals are out of service due to the fighting, the Sudanese Doctors’ Union said, adding that at least nine hospitals had been bombed.

The two sides are also fighting elsewhere in the country, and heavy fighting has been reported in the town of Obeid, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) southwest of Khartoum.

The Doctors’ Union said at least 26 civilians and 17 policemen were killed in Obeid, and four hospitals and a church were damaged, some by airstrikes. Two markets were looted and more than 3,300 people fled their homes, many of whom took refuge in a school and a sports facility, he added.

The fighting has been disastrous for a country where, according to the United Nations, around a third of the population, or some 16 million people, are in need of humanitarian aid. The UN children’s agency UNICEF has warned that intensive care has been interrupted for 50,000 children with severe acute malnutrition, who need round-the-clock treatment.

Save the Children said power outages across the country destroyed cold chain storage facilities for life-saving vaccines, as well as the national stockpile of insulin and several antibiotics. Millions of children, the aid group said, are now at risk of disease and other health complications. He said that 12% of the country’s 22 million children suffer from malnutrition and are vulnerable to other diseases.

Egyptian and Sudanese soldiers said Egypt had managed to repatriate dozens of its soldiers who had been detained by the RSF during the attack on Merowe airport, north of the capital, at the start of the fighting. Egypt said its personnel were there for joint training and exercises.

The conflict has once again derailed Sudan’s bid to establish democratic rule after a popular uprising helped topple longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir four years ago. Burhan and Dagalo jointly led a coup purging civilians from a transitional government in 2021.

The outburst of violence came after weeks of rising tensions between the two generals over a new international push for a return to civilian rule.

Both sides have a long history of human rights abuses. The RSF grew out of Janjaweed militias, which were blamed for widespread atrocities when the government deployed them to quell a rebellion in Sudan’s West Darfur region in the early 2000s.

The conflict has raised fears of the strategically located nation spilling over into its African neighbours.

The fighting in Sudan has pushed up to 20,000 Sudanese to seek refuge in eastern Chad, the UN said on Thursday. At least 320 Sudanese soldiers have fled to Chad, where they have been disarmed, said Daoud Yaya Brahim, Chad’s defense minister. The troops were apparently fleeing Darfur, where the RSF is the strongest armed force.

Chad is trying to stay neutral for now (but) Chad will be forced to choose sides if Sudan continues its descent into civil war, said Benjamin Hunger, Africa analyst for Verisk Maplecroft, a risk assessment firm. ___ Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press correspondent Fay Abuelgasim in Beirut contributed to this report.