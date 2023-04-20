Politics
Sudanese army demands surrender of rivals when ceasefire expires
Khartoum, Sudan — Sudan’s military on Thursday ruled out negotiations with a rival paramilitary force, saying it would only accept its surrender if the two sides continued to fight in central Khartoum and other parts of the country, threatening to do fail international attempts to broker a longer ceasefire.
A tenuous 24-hour ceasefire that began the day before ended Thursday night with no word of an extension. The army’s statement raised the likelihood of a new upsurge in violence that has lasted nearly a week and has killed hundreds and pushed the Sudanese population to breaking point. Alarm grew that the country’s medical system was on the verge of collapse, with many hospitals forced to close and others running out of supplies.
The expiring truce had failed to end fighting throughout the day and brought only marginal calm to parts of the capital, Khartoum. But many residents have taken the opportunity to flee the homes where they have been trapped for days. A large number of people, mainly women and children, were leaving in search of safer areas, said Atiya Abdulla Atiya, secretary of the Union of Doctors.
On Thursday afternoon, the army said in a statement that it would not negotiate with its rival, the Rapid Support Forces, and would only discuss the terms of its surrender. There would be no armed forces outside (the) military system, he said.
The end of the truce, the second attempt this week, underscored the failure of the United States, the UN, the European Union and regional powers to push Sudan’s top generals to halt their campaigns to take control from the country. Instead, army chief General Abdel Fattah Burhan and RSF commander General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo each seem determined to achieve an outright military victory over the other.
In a sign that it expects violence to escalate, the United States and other countries were preparing to evacuate their citizens to Sudan, a difficult prospect as most major airports have become battlegrounds and moving from Khartoum to safer areas is dangerous.
The U.S. military is moving assets to a base in Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa, for a possible evacuation of U.S. embassy personnel, administration officials said. Japan plans to send military planes to Djibouti and the Netherlands has sent theirs to Jordan.
UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has called on fighters to commit to a three-day ceasefire to coincide with the Eid al-Fitr holiday, starting Friday, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. We are living a very important moment in the Muslim calendar. I think now is the right time for a ceasefire to be maintained, he told reporters.
But so far, direct communications to rival generals by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Turkish President and others over the past few days have failed to elicit even 24 hours of calm, much less a longer truce or negotiations to resolve the crisis. Each side’s main regional allies, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, have called for talks to no avail.
At least 330 people have been killed and 3,300 injured in the fighting since it began on Saturday, the World Health Organization said, but the toll is likely higher as many bodies lie in the streets.
Throughout Thursday, gunshots were constantly heard across Khartoum. Residents reported the heaviest fighting around the main military headquarters in central Khartoum. Military planes struck RSF positions at the airport and in nearby Omdurman, residents said. The military said its fighter jets also struck a convoy of RSF vehicles heading for the capital, although the claim could not be independently confirmed.
Residents of Khartoum are in desperate need of a respite after days stuck in their homes as food and water run out.
Aid groups have been unable to deliver aid to overwhelmed Sudanese hospitals, Atiya said. Hospitals in Khartoum are dangerously short of medical supplies, often operating without electricity or clean water. About 70 percent of the country’s hospitals are out of service due to the fighting, the Sudanese Doctors’ Union said, adding that at least nine hospitals had been bombed.
The two sides are also fighting elsewhere in the country, and heavy fighting has been reported in the town of Obeid, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) southwest of Khartoum.
The Doctors’ Union said at least 26 civilians and 17 policemen were killed in Obeid, and four hospitals and a church were damaged, some by airstrikes. Two markets were looted and more than 3,300 people fled their homes, many of whom took refuge in a school and a sports facility, he added.
The fighting has been disastrous for a country where, according to the United Nations, around a third of the population, or some 16 million people, are in need of humanitarian aid. The UN children’s agency UNICEF has warned that intensive care has been interrupted for 50,000 children with severe acute malnutrition, who need round-the-clock treatment.
Save the Children said power outages across the country destroyed cold chain storage facilities for life-saving vaccines, as well as the national stockpile of insulin and several antibiotics. Millions of children, the aid group said, are now at risk of disease and other health complications. He said that 12% of the country’s 22 million children suffer from malnutrition and are vulnerable to other diseases.
Egyptian and Sudanese soldiers said Egypt had managed to repatriate dozens of its soldiers who had been detained by the RSF during the attack on Merowe airport, north of the capital, at the start of the fighting. Egypt said its personnel were there for joint training and exercises.
The conflict has once again derailed Sudan’s bid to establish democratic rule after a popular uprising helped topple longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir four years ago. Burhan and Dagalo jointly led a coup purging civilians from a transitional government in 2021.
The outburst of violence came after weeks of rising tensions between the two generals over a new international push for a return to civilian rule.
Both sides have a long history of human rights abuses. The RSF grew out of Janjaweed militias, which were blamed for widespread atrocities when the government deployed them to quell a rebellion in Sudan’s West Darfur region in the early 2000s.
The conflict has raised fears of the strategically located nation spilling over into its African neighbours.
The fighting in Sudan has pushed up to 20,000 Sudanese to seek refuge in eastern Chad, the UN said on Thursday. At least 320 Sudanese soldiers have fled to Chad, where they have been disarmed, said Daoud Yaya Brahim, Chad’s defense minister. The troops were apparently fleeing Darfur, where the RSF is the strongest armed force.
Chad is trying to stay neutral for now (but) Chad will be forced to choose sides if Sudan continues its descent into civil war, said Benjamin Hunger, Africa analyst for Verisk Maplecroft, a risk assessment firm. ___ Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press correspondent Fay Abuelgasim in Beirut contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/sudans-truce-falters-egypt-repatriates-army-personnel-98718104
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani PM’s ex-Instagram chief Imran Khans kidnapped in Lahore
- Trump rape accuser ready for her day in court
- Reviews | Modi censors textbooks and backs down on democracy in India
- Sudanese army demands surrender of rivals when ceasefire expires
- Remember Jokowi’s message! This is the Eid Al-Fitr holiday calendar 2023
- Movie review: Little Richard biopic celebrates a rock pioneer | Entertainment
- No. 5 women’s tennis season ends after losing 4-1 to Mercer in SoCon Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday
- Why is Met Gala theme Karl Lagerfeld controversial?
- Why your organization needs a statement of rights for employee data
- International News Updates – Captain’s Log
- More than 25% of students in some US schools abuse methamphetamine.
- editorial | Earthquake preparation | comment