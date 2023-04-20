Reviews | Modi censors textbooks and backs down on democracy in India





Comment this story Comment Not so long ago, a grade 12 political science textbook in India informed students about the 2002 riots in Gujarat. Triggered by the death of Hindu pilgrims in a train fire, a violent rampage killed nearly a thousand Muslims. The chief minister of the province was Narendra Modi. The textbook noted that the government was criticized for its failure to control violence and told students that the events alerted us to the dangers of using religious sentiments for political gain. This poses a threat to democratic politics. But future classes will not read this passage. Mr Modi, now Prime Minister of India, is trying to impose a Hindu-led majoritarianism on the country, including on its school curricula and textbooks. Two pages on events in Gujarat deleted and other events from long history of India’s 200 million Muslims deleted. Indian schoolchildren and its democracy are worse off. Follow Editorial Committee the opinions of Follow The Indian National Council of Educational Research and Training has been working on the revised curriculum since last year. According to The Posts Anumita Kaur, the changes will be felt in thousands of classrooms in at least 20 states. The deletions are far-reaching. Chapters on the country’s historical Islamic rulers are either lightened or missing; an entire chapter of the grade 12 history textbook, Kings and Chronicles: The Mughal Courts, was deleted. Millions of students across India will know the iconic Taj Mahal, but their textbooks won’t delve into the Mughal Empire that built it. According to Indian Express, which first detailed the cuts last June, four chapters from different grade levels on democracy and the making of India’s famed democracy have been cut. For example, a chapter titled Key Elements of Democratic Government in the sixth-grade political science text was dropped. L’Express reports that this is the first detailed introduction to the concept of democracy in college and describes the critical elements that influence the functioning of a democratic government, including people’s participation, conflict resolution, equality and righteousness. State governments led by Mr Modis, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, have been rewriting local school textbooks for years, but now the effort has been extended to the national level. This is a disheartening development for the most populous democracy in the world. A healthy democracy must be ready to re-examine its past without forgetting unpleasant events. It must take into account different points of view and disparate peoples in an open debate. Erasure the history of Indian Muslims taken from textbooks is just as outrageous as Russia erasing the history of Joseph Stalin’s repressions or China removing mention of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Moreover, indoctrinating children now will ensure that a distorted version of history will endure for generations. There are other worrying signs of decline. The BBC recently broadcast a two-part documentary, India: The Modi Question, broadcast on television only in Britain. The film focuses on the role of prime ministers in Gujarat’s violence. It describes an unpublished report, obtained by the BBC from the UK Foreign Office, claiming that Mr Modi was directly responsible for the climate of impunity that enabled the violence. (The United States also banned Mr. Modi to enter the United States for a decade because of his actions. It was lifted when he became prime minister in 2014.) Mr Modi dismissed the charge and a Supreme Court panel said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute. But as soon as news of the documentary started circulating in India, Mr Modis’ government reacted harshly, attempting to stop people spreading it. Then Indian tax officials raided BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. This is a bullying tactic most commonly used by China, Russia and other dictatorships to silence the media. This is hardly appropriate for a democracy. India has now overtaken China as the most populous nation in the world. Its role in the world, a counterbalance to China, remains a vital US concern. The Biden administration has chosen not to speak loudly about Mr. Modis’ distressing withdrawal from democracy. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo described Mr. Modi recently like amazing, visionary. The administration should be just as vocal about his regression. Views on South Asia See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/04/20/india-backsliding-democracy-modi-school-textbooks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos