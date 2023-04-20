Trump rape accuser ready for her day in court





NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) – Donald Trump is already the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. Jurors are soon to decide in an unrelated civil case whether he lied about committing rape.

A trial is due to begin April 25 in one of two lawsuits filed by former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll against Trump for denying he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Trump could owe damages if Carroll convinces a federal jury in Manhattan that he more likely than not defamed her in an October 2022 article on his Truth Social platform.

There he called Carroll’s rape allegation a “hoax and a lie” for promoting her memoir, and argued that she was “not my type!”

Carroll is also suing for battery under a new New York state law that gives adults a one-year window to sue their alleged abusers even though legal deadlines for suing, known as statutes of limitations , have long been outdated.

Now 79, Carroll said Trump raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in midtown Manhattan in late 1995 or early 1996.

She said that after Trump asked for help buying a present for another woman, he ‘maneuvered’ her into a dressing room, where he closed the door and penetrated her before she could escapes.

Carroll first sued Trump for defamation in November 2019, five months after he first dismissed his rape claim.

She has long accused Trump of delaying the case, and U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan dismissed Trump’s multiple efforts to delay the Carroll case.

“Trump has a strong incentive to settle the case to prevent the release of this evidence, whether it’s true or not,” said Barbara McQuade, a University of Michigan law professor and former US attorney in Detroit.

“Carroll may decide that she cares more about getting her story out publicly than any monetary settlement can buy it,” she added.

Trump is not required to defend himself in person and will decide at the trial whether to attend, his attorney Joe Tacopina said in a letter Thursday. Carroll plans to attend every day.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, declined to comment for this article. She has no connection with the judge. Trump’s attorneys were unavailable for comment.

“I DO NOT SETTLE CASES”

It was not immediately clear whether Trump, 76, who has boasted that “I don’t settle cases” although he sometimes does, would settle with Carroll.

His case is one of many criminal and civil investigations Trump faces. None have disturbed his status as a Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race.

Last year, Trump refused to let his Trump Organization admit wrongdoing in a New York City criminal tax evasion case that resulted in a conviction that is being appealed.

He also faces the criminal case of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for silent money payments to a porn star; civil fraud charges by New York Attorney General Letitia James; and investigations into the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, and whether he attempted to influence the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

He recently hired Tacopina, a prominent outspoken lawyer, to join Alina Habba in her defense against the Carroll and Bragg cases.

At trial, they could challenge Carroll’s memory, including his inability to remember the date or even the month of the alleged attack.

And while the jury could be anywhere from six to 12 members, it would take only one Trump supporter for Trump to avoid liability.

According to a court filing from Thursday, Carroll estimates the trial could last five to seven days, while Trump estimates 10 to 12 days.

Carroll is expected to testify, as are two friends she spoke to shortly after the alleged rape: Lisa Birnbach, who wrote “The Official Preppy Handbook,” and former New York news anchor Carol Martin.

Two women who say Trump sexually assaulted them, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, are also on Carroll’s witness list. Trump denied their allegations.

And jurors will be able to hear the infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape where Trump made graphic and vulgar comments about women.

Carroll’s first trial is ongoing.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Richard Chang

