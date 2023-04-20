Pakistani PM’s ex-Instagram chief Imran Khans kidnapped in Lahore





By Press Trust of India: Pakistani authorities reportedly kidnapped Pakistan’s Instagram manager Tehreek-e-Insaf here on Thursday as part of the federal government’s ongoing crackdown on social media activists from ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party .

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), together with intelligence agencies and the police, has launched a nationwide operation against social media activists, especially from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in following an alleged online smear campaign against Pakistani army chief General Asim. Equip.

Khan claimed on Twitter on Thursday that the party’s Instagram manager, Attaur Rehman, was “arrested” Thursday morning in Lahore.

Another kidnapping late last night – this time of PTI instagram leader Atta ur Rehman from Faisal Town Lahore. Strongly condemn these continued kidnappings of our social media team. Atta has been with us for 15 years. The powerful break all laws with impunity. pic.twitter.com/NPe0X9VtzH Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 20, 2023

“Another abduction late last night – this time of PTI Instagram Manager Attaur Rehman from Faisal Town Lahore. Strongly condemn these continued abductions from our social media team. Atta has been with us for 15 years. laws with impunity,” Khan tweeted and demanded his release.

Last week, intelligence agencies singled out another top social media activist, the PTI – “Humara Pak” leader Waqas Amjad – who was allegedly tortured in judicial custody.

Read also | ‘It is not appropriate to focus on any particular member’: Focus on Pakistani minister’s attendance at SCO meeting

Last month, Khan’s social media focal person, Azhar Mashwani, was also detained by authorities.

Khan accused the military establishment of “removing” social media activists from his party.

He lamented Amjad’s torture, saying that “today the law of the jungle is total in Pakistan”.

Read also | Interpol to issue yellow corner notice for filmmaker Nadiadwala’s children in Pakistan

“Orders come from a ‘higher (establishment) authority’ that seems to be first and foremost laws and abductions done first, then fake FIRs recorded,” Khan lamented.

Khan said Pakistan had become a “banana republic”, where there is no rule of law and only the law of the jungle.

Khan, 70, blasted the PMLN-led coalition government and its handlers in the military for registering more than 140 FIRs against him.

“As bail in one FIR is granted, another FIR appears. I have more than 145 FIR against me. It’s a circus of FIR. My goalkeeper from Bani Gala, my cook from Zaman Park, our social networks Mashwani , Waqas and my security officer Ghumman – all abducted and tortured trying to update their software,” Khan said.

Read also | Ahmadi shrine in Pakistani Punjab attacked and demolished by extremists

The PTI has written to international forums to draw their attention to the violation of human rights, abductions, torture of political workers and the muzzling of dissenting voices by the fascist regime of Shehbaz Sharif with the help of the establishment military.

According to Khan, more than 3,000 PTI workers are languishing in different prisons across the country without charge.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence, becoming the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by the National Assembly.

Since his ouster, he has demanded snap polls around the country to remove what he called an “imported government” led by Prime Minister Sharif.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/former-pakistan-pm-imran-khans-instagram-head-abducted-in-lahore-2362647-2023-04-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos