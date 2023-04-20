Judge rejects Trump’s reasons for skipping New York rape trial





NEW YORK (AP) Lawyers for former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to tell jurors next week that he would like to testify in a rape trial, but may decide not to because that he wants to spare New York the logistical burdens posed by his presence, a federal court. the judge said Thursday.

Mr. Trump is free to attend, testify, or both. He is also free to do none of that, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an order five days before a civil trial began.

The lawsuit stems from columnist E. Jean Carrolls who claims the Republican raped her in late 1995 or early 1996 in the dressing room of a Manhattan luxury department store. She is claiming unspecified damages.

Trump said the encounter never happened and Carroll was trying to fuel sales of a 2019 memoir when she first publicly claimed the two met in a locker room after a chance encounter and a playful interlude.

Kaplan warned Trump’s lawyers not to make any reference to Mr. Trump’s alleged desire to testify or to the burdens any absence on his part could have spared, or could have spared, the court or the city of New York.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, on Wednesday asked Kaplan to indicate to the trial jury that Trump’s absence was intended to spare New York City and the court system the logistical burdens his presence would entail.

On Thursday, Tacopina responded to a deadline set by the judge to let him know if Trump would attend the trial by saying it was too early to tell because that is a decision Trump will make during the trial.

In his order, the judge noted that Trump announced earlier this week that the hell would speak at a campaign event in New Hampshire on April 27, the third day of the scheduled trial.

If the Secret Service can protect him at this event, surely the Secret Service, Marshals Service and New York City can keep him safe in this highly secure federal courthouse, Kaplan wrote.

On Wednesday, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan in a letter to the judge mocked Trump’s proposed jury instruction, saying Trump manages to get to wrestling championships, political conventions, civil depositions and campaign functions.

If so, she wrote, then surely he could overcome the logistics of attending his own federal trial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-rape-carroll-49b11e30e71d1d903680c9aa32ad4a2e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos