Britain to sign deal to contribute to EU budget within 15 years, O’Leary says





Ryanair boss Michael OLeary has launched a new attack on Brexit, describing it as incredibly messy and predicting that the UK will end up signing a Norwegian-style deal with the EU within the next 10-15 years, in under which it would contribute to the budget of the blocks.

O’Leary said that over the next three to five years the UK’s departure from the EU would be a net negative on the UK economy, there is no doubt about that.

I think they will contribute to a European budget, I think they will have no choice, OLeary said during a panel discussion at the Bloombergs New Economy Gateway event. The fundamental strength of the single market is something too attractive for the UK economy to ignore. The Ryanair boss said a lot would depend on how Europe reacts to Brexit, adding that Brexit should be a real wake-up call for the European Union. You have to focus on the things that improve people’s lives, that is to say, improving the single market. OLeary described the UK labor market as broken, saying leaving the EU had forced Ryanair to hire EU and non-EU workers on what he called ridiculously expensive visas, costing £3,000 each. The airline’s chief executive, who has frequently criticized the economic impact of Brexit, said benefits touted before the 2016 referendum turned out to be lies. Everything that was promised to the people of Britain, the sunny highlands, the ability to make trade deals anywhere in the world turned out to be another web of lies, he said. His airline, which has publicly campaigned against Brexit ahead of the EU referendum, expected Boris Johnson’s government to prioritize the economy and strike a sensible deal with the EU , OLeary said, but that didn’t happen. However, he added that Johnson’s successor as prime minister, Rishi Sunak, had struck an infinitely better deal with his post-Brexit Windsor framework deal designed to end the long-running dispute over Ireland’s protocol. of the North which paved the way for the UK and the EU. go forward. ‘Business is booming’ The airline boss compared his prediction of Britain’s economic fortunes with those of the bloc, saying he was surprised at the strength of spending in the European economy at a time when business is booming and becoming increasingly more flourishing. In January, Ryanair raised its profit forecast for the full year after a strong performance between October and December, when its after-tax profit jumped to 211 million. The airline said at the time that it was benefiting from pent-up travel demand and that customers were booking ahead for their summer holidays. With his usual frankness, OLeary underlined how strongly British demographics were in favor of greater European integration in the future. Over the next five to 10 years a number of Brexiteers will die, he said, adding that those who voted to leave the EU were generally older and that younger Britons are much more pro-EU in their prospects. OLeary has previously cited Brexit as the source of several challenges facing airports and airlines as the industry recovers from the pandemic. He said last year that Brexit was partly to blame for a shortage of workers at airports which caused chaos during the peak summer getaway. The airline also scrapped the London listing of its shares in December 2021, leaving only its listing on the Dublin Stock Exchange, blaming post-Brexit compliance difficulties.

