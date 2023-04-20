India’s Democratic Backsliding | FinancialTimes





India will soon officially be the most populous country in the world. Its claim to be the greatest democracy, however, is running out. On Thursday, a court in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, rejected an appeal by India’s most prominent opposition politician, Rahul Gandhi, seeking a stay of a slanderous defamation conviction that prompted parliament throw him out of his seat. He could face a two-year prison sentence and disqualification from next year’s election. Gandhis’ legal troubles are one of the most extreme examples of widespread democratic decline in Modis India. This is bad news not only for its 1.4 billion people, but also for the world. With democratic values under pressure the ongoing global and economic fragmentation, India’s vibrant and tech-savvy population and rapidly growing economy are valuable assets. A robust, inclusive and truly democratic India that could serve as a counterweight to China and a global role model matters to everyone. But it is increasingly clear that the Modis Bharatiya Janata party is ready to use every tool at its disposal to bend India’s democratic institutions to its own ends. Since the BJP defeated Gandhis’ Indian National Congress party in 2014 on a Hindu nationalist platform, Modis’ supporters have stifled free speech in the media, civil society and politics, and stoked inter-religious tensions with the Indian Muslim minority. Fear of exposing Modi is common in public life. Freedom House, an American NGO, downgraded the country from free in 2021 to partially free now while the Swedish V-Dem Institute considered India an electoral autocracy, alongside Russia and Turkey. Journalists deemed critical of the BJP frequently suffer online harassment and sometimes legal repercussions. The government wields enormous influence over the media through its ties to owners, and editors are under pressure to toe the government line. Foreign media are not immune. In February, tax inspectors raided the BBC, shortly after the broadcaster aired a documentary critical of Modi. Academics, think tanks and foreign non-profit groups are also under pressure. Just this week authorities carried out fresh raids on Oxfam India over allegations foreign funding violations. The weakening of political opponents also goes beyond the Congress party. Senior official of the Aam Aadmi party, India’s second opposition party, is in custody over alleged excise fraud and its leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also questioned on Sunday. With the crackdown on dissent, India is hurting its own prospects. The country needs a strong and open public debate to help it address the challenges that prevent it from reaching its full potential. These include chronic unemployment, high illiteracy and crony capitalism. A recent survey by US short-selling group Hindenburg Research into companies owned by Modi-linked tycoon Gautam Adani also raised important questions. The West sees India as a democratic and economic counterweight to China. But disillusionment with Xi Jinping has prompted Western leaders to woefully turn a blind eye to Modis’ actions. Visiting last week, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo gushed that he’s the world’s most popular leader for a reason. Businesses and investors see India as opportunities for growth and diversification away from China. But the weakening of the rule of law will make them think twice. India’s democracy has never been perfect, but it has achieved impressive results. He supported the country’s rise to fifth economy around the world and cultivated a burgeoning middle class. In India’s interest, Western leaders must be more outspoken in condemning the Indian government’s attacks on civil society and freedom of expression. If Modi fails to reverse course, his vision of India as a superpower will remain a fantasy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6c98e1aa-85da-4738-b889-fc4d76d1d0bc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos