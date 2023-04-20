Students react to the arrest of former President Donald Trump





Earlier this month, prosecutors announced they were filing criminal charges against Donald Trump, accusing him of participating in a conspiracy to cover up a possible sex scandal during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The 34 counts of fabricating business documents have been brought against Trump, all of which center on his role in the silent payment of porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have an affair with him. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Arrested less than a week after his indictment, Trump became the first current or former president to face criminal charges in American history, following a nearly five-year investigation. Last year, he announced that he would seek a second term in the White House, making this case all the more extraordinary.

While there was a mix of emotions in New York during the arraignment, others across the country continued to go about their day at work or school. On the Michigan State University campus, students seemed mostly uninterested in the landmark case, but some had strong opinions on the matter.

I mean he should be charged because he broke the law. It’s not that complicated, said Adelaide Jerva, a second-year student majoring in social relations and politics. I highly doubt the hell is going to jail for this. Seems like he always comes out of those things.

Nick Butkevich, a law student at Michigan State, explained how this is likely to be a complicated case with many factors at play due to the number of charges brought, not to mention that the accused is a former president.

One of the most polarizing figures in US history, Trump has developed loyal supporters and enemies on the world stage since his unprecedented ascension to the presidency in 2016. Now, with the crime wave that besets him are blamed, some believe his time in the public eye is coming to an end.

I’m glad they’re finally doing something to hold him accountable, said Alayna Schumaker, a young electrical engineering student at MSU. He has to go. People need to understand that he will no longer be president. Not this time.

The trial against Trump will not begin until January 2024 at the earliest, just before the Republican presidential primaries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.jrn.msu.edu/2023/04/students-react-to-arrest-of-former-president-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

