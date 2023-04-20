OXON HILL, Maryland “China is already at war with us,” says Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and author of “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.”

“You asked for a single word to answer ‘yes’ or ‘no’ if we are going to be at war with China. My view is that China is already at war with us,” Schweizer said in reference to the question. by podcast host Liz Wheeler “In our lifetime, are we going to face war with China?

Schweizer made the comments during a Heritage Foundation panel titled Strengthening America for the China Challenge. (The Daily Signal is the outlet of the Heritage Foundation.) The panel was part of the Heritage Foundation’s Leadership Summit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the conservative think tank.

“And you can look at fentanyl. I am doing research in this area at the moment. Very strong involvement of the [Chinese Communist Party] in the fentanyl business, which I’m researching right now. You can see how they handled COVID,” Schweizer said. “Their efforts to corner the mask market before letting the world know it could be transferred from human to human even though they already knew that.”

Schweizer added:

In my mind, and I defer to Michael Pillsbury on this because he’s the expert, their mindset is that they don’t want a kinetic war with the United States. Paraphrase [Winston] Churchill: “They want the fruits of war. They don’t want war”, and I think they are already adopting this behavior.

Wheeler moderated the panel which also included Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas; Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, President of the Center for American Trade at the America First Policy Institute; and Michael Pillsbury, Heritage Foundation Senior Fellow in Chinese Politics.

Roy discussed the influence of the Chinese Communist Party and TikTok, which faces bipartisan pressure at state and federal levels.

“On TikTok, all I will say is this: If you present me with a clear bill to ban TikTok, I’m in. I don’t want China to come close to what it’s doing for our children right now in terms of social media infiltration. I would go further. I think social media is killing our kids,” Roy said. “I don’t think our kids should even be on social media. ”

“And I know I’m a limited government federalist, but I was at the Masters last Sunday with my son where they banned iPhones and it was probably the best day we’ve ever had because there was no no technology,” Roy said. “We were having conversations with people like it was 1992 again. So I would ban TikTok, but I don’t like the [Sen.] Invoice from Mark Warner. I don’t want to allow bureaucrats and the feds to ban all kinds of technology because some Democrats and bureaucrats say they know what’s good for us. So if we want to do it, Congress should own it and do it. »

The Heritage Foundation published a detailed article on March 28 titled Winning the New Cold War: A Plan to Counter Chinawhich “describes the ends, ways, and means to secure the future of the Americas while confronting the greatest external threat the United States has faced since the collapse of the Soviet Union and the United States.” Chinese Communist Party”.

Pillsbury, co-author of the Heritage article and author of “The Hundred Year Marathon: China’s secret strategy to replace America as the world’s superpower“, discussed” from the point of view of our foreign policy, what or who is most responsible for allowing the Chinese to be so close to success with their plan.

“I think… part of the answer is what Senator Josh Hawley said about the world order, but it’s not just the 90s. He was talking about the 1990s. The idea goes back to the 1880s , 1890 that somehow there needs to be a world order with some sort of judge and jury, and everyone abiding by the laws. There will be no aggression or if there is, it will be punished.

“That dream, you see it a lot in the declassified conversations that Henry Kissinger had with the Chinese in 1971 and they were very smart. They made him happy. They said ‘yes, we just want to be one of the five first countries. Oh by the way, please help us because we will be your friend,” Pillsbury said. Americans who dealt with China in the 70s, 80s and 90s became what I would call cheerleaders.”

Pillsbury went on to explain that he was a cheerleader himself.

“I was on the [Ronald] Reagan Campaign Advisory Group, the Reagan transition, then worked for Reagan at the Pentagon. He sold weapons to China. Mark 46 torpedoes for the Chinese submarine fleet. Artillery. A set of seven weapon systems,” he said. “Where did the idea come from? I went to see him at his house in Pacific Palisades. I had just written an article in Foreign Policy magazine that the ultimate way for us and the Chinese to cooperate in bringing down the Soviet Union was not just the sharing of top secret intelligence, but an arms sale and Reagan, at a press conference after our meeting. , said yes, he was in favor of that.

“So if you have the greatest anti-communist conservative president of all time, Ronald Reagan, as one of the cheerleaders, do you see what Peter is referring to? Deep within our government, there is always the notion that China is our friend. Maybe Xi Jinping shouldn’t be so mean to Uyghurs. Maybe it should curb fentanyl money laundering activities, but somehow the Chinese are going to come back.

Pillsbury further explained that he answered “yes” to Wheeler’s question about war with China.

“In 1950, we had very similar views on China. The UN said “unify all Korea”. We went north. Top secret instructions were sent to [Gen. Douglas] MacArthur: “You can continue to North Korea. Unify the whole country if you detect no sign of Chinese presence. There were at that time, we now know there were 300,000 Chinese troops inside North Korea. We didn’t know that.

“One account is that they get up in snowsuits, white snowsuits, and start killing Marines. One of the Marines still alive, I spoke to him for my next book…his name is Major Patrick Roe He was the young intelligence officer who first saw the Chinese rise and he spent the next 40 years of his life writing a book about how it happened, how we We were deceived, surprised, unprepared Thirty thousand Americans were killed.

Pillsbury added, “That’s why I’m very nervous and frightened by the prospects of misperception between the United States and China by accident, leading to another war like Korea.”

Do you have an opinion on this article ? To ring, please email [email protected] and consider posting your edited remarks in our regular We Hear You column. Don’t forget to include the URL or title of the article as well as your name and city and/or state.