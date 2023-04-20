Donald Trump supporter Ali Alexander accused of treating teenagers





A prominent member of Donald Trump’s MAGA ecosystem has apologized for asking teenagers and young men for sexually explicit images. Essentially, a right-wing extremist admitted to grooming minors for sex.

Ali Alexander’s sexual behavior has been rumored among conservatives since 2015, according to reports from The Daily Beast. Simmering tension erupted last month after Alexander and anti-Semitic white supremacist Nick Fuentes kicked Milo Yiannopoulos out of a Kanye West project.

Alexander wants to come to your events to have sex with underage boys, Yiannopoulos texted Fuentes in 2022. Break it.

Yiannopoulos claims that Alexander sexually proposed to adult men and teenage boys. However, it was Yanniopoulos’ comments on pedophilia in 2017 that ended his career as a far-right pundit. More damaging videos are coming, Yiannopoulos promised.

Alexander used Yiannopoulos’s name to attract the boys and a screenshot shows that Alexander offered to introduce a teenager to Yiannopoulos, according to the Beast. It is because Alexander uses it that he gives these details, said the disgraced far-right activist.

“It’s too gay,” Alexander said in a statement Friday night. I apologize for all the inappropriate messages sent over the years.

He added, “When I’ve flirted or others have flirted with me, I’ve flirted my credentials or dropped corny pickup lines. Other times I’ve been careless and j should have qualified those who revealed my identity (sic) to me during flirtatious jokes at the beginning.

Additionally, he claimed to have been the victim of wrongful accusations and doctored images, but declined to specify which accusers or screenshots were fake.

The MAGA insider previously said he’s bi but is now “struggling with same-sex attraction,” according to the Beast.

One accuser, Aidan Duncan, said in a March podcast that Alexander asked him for nude photos in 2017 when Duncan was 15. Alexander, then 32, had served in politics for more than ten years at the time. He told Duncan that as long as he kept quiet about their interactions, he would introduce the teenager to his far-right network.

You will have [me] share my entire network with you,” Alexander told Duncan, based on screenshots reviewed by The Daily Beast.

According to these screenshots, Alexander offered Duncan Yiannopoulos to keep in touch. Alexander suggested the teenager entertain Yiannopoulos during a trade on September 4, 2017, suggesting that the boy be Alexander’s arm candy.

The Beast reports: “Other screenshots show Duncan sending a photo to Alexander, which was redacted in the version of the screenshot reviewed by The Daily Beast. Alexander replied with the ‘face with heart eyes’ emoji and asked the teen which app Alexander should use to send him money.”

The outlet details Alexander’s repeated rules to keep the two in touch. At one point, Alexander wrote that Duncan could say no, but that Alexander would “deprive” Duncan of something. Allowed to say no. However, the less you deprive me, the less I deprive you. I’m a great person who shares unless it’s not even the message read.

During a podcast appearance with white supremacist Richard Spencer, Duncan claimed Alexander insisted he become his intern. He also wanted him to make his parents think he was at a swimming meet.

Alexander complained in May 2019 that Duncan was not providing him with material containing sexually explicit content. You don’t even send me videos anymore, wrote Alexandre, according to the screenshots seen by the Beast. No good jack off gear. I don’t even want to be my accompaniment.

In the years that followed, Duncan rose to fame as Smiley, a member of Fuentes’ racist America First movement.

A second teenager was also interviewed by the Beast.

In the summer of 2019, Alexander began messaging Lance Johnston, who was 17 at the time. Over 100,000 people followed him on right-wing TikTok. Throughout their conversation, Johnston and Alexander began discussing politics. A friend told Johnston the story of Alexander asking for private photos.

Alexander approached the teenager about sex, Johnston told the Beast. Alexander used the eggplant emoji to request a photo of the teenager’s penis the night of Trump’s “Social Media Summit,” where Trump cited Alexander as an example of conservatives being silenced on social media.

Show me your [eggplant emoji]Alexander wrote in a message, according to a screenshot.

What is this? Johnston replied.

Alexander replied, Omg dick.

According to Johnston, he took a screenshot of the trade, dismissed Alexander, and quickly blocked him. However, for fear of repercussions from others on the right, Johnston did not raise the issue publicly.

The screenshot eventually circled right, leading Alexander to take video in defense of his actions. Johnston told the outlet that Event Fuentes contacted him to text Alexander and say the image had in fact been doctored. He also said that Fuentes offered him a job in exchange for it.

Johnston maintains that the images are real.

Fuentes denied trying to have Johnston recanted.

[Duncan] and Lance were willing to flirt with Ali (to varying degrees) without protest because they thought it would advance their political careers, Fuentes wrote on Telegram over the weekend. If you’re flirting with adult gay men because you think it’s going to land you a job, you know full well what you’re doing and that’s disgusting. Sorry but even at 15 I would never have sent nudes to an adult gay man. There is something wrong.

Several far-right figures have disassociated themselves in response to the accusations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.advocate.com/politics/ali-alexander-maga-groomer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos