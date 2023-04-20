Richard Sharp challenges draft report that threatens his job as BBC chairman





Lawyers for Richard Sharp, the beleaguered BBC chairman, are challenging a draft report which discusses his links to Boris Johnson and threatens to force him to resign. The behind-the-scenes wrangling led to delays in publishing the report on Mr Sharp’s appointment as the broadcaster’s chairman, according to The Telegraph. A letter containing the allegations was sent to Mr Sharp earlier this month following an investigation by Adam Heppinstall KC. But the criticisms in the letter are disputed by Mr Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker who was appointed BBC chairman by Mr Johnson in February 2021. The investigation – led by the Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments – was sparked by allegations that Mr Sharp was involved in arranging an €800,000 personal loan guaranteed by Mr Johnson before his appointment to the President of the BBC. An earlier report by the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee found that Mr Sharp had made significant errors of judgment in failing to declare his role in facilitating the loan to Mr .Johnson. Mr Sharp is prepared for criticism in the coming days and acknowledges he will have to resign if Mr Heppinstall’s final report is scathing. But his lawyers dispute a series of accusations contained in a so-called Maxwellization letter sent to those criticized before the publication of an official report. Omission and “forgetting” Mr Sharp insisted he had discussed his involvement in the loan arrangement with Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, although he did not say so during the interview process. BBC insiders say the omission was an oversight that was not serious enough to warrant forcing him out of the job. Friends pointed out it was well documented that he was a Conservative Party donor at the time of his appointment and had worked as an adviser at 11 Downing Street during the Covid crisis. There are a lot of people who want Richard to quit but he has been a very good chairman and that is exactly what the BBC needs, a source has said. Another BBC insider said: He got caught up in the Boris circus. People recognize that it is a difficult time. The processes are still very much alive. Heppinstall is still working on it. He is still deciding where he goes on these issues. The Telegraph understands that a number of letters between Mr Heppinstall and Mr Sharps’ legal team have been exchanged and that the report – which was due as early as this week – will be delayed accordingly. Charlotte Moore, director of content for the BBC, expressed her support for Mr Sharp. Asked at a Broadcasting Press Guild event whether she expected Mr Sharp to be BBC chairman by the end of next week, she said: “Richard continues to “Being chairman of the board and he’s doing a really good job. It’s business as usual. He’s incredibly supportive. “Obviously everyone is waiting for the review that can finally wrap this up, which will be great for everyone.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/04/20/richard-sharp-disputes-draft-report-bbc-chairman/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos