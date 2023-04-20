Lawyer cites traffic issues as reason Trump may skip rape trial





Former President Donald Trump wants to be there next week when a jury in Manhattan hears a case involving an alleged rape nearly 30 years ago. But he’s more concerned about the extra traffic it could bring to New Yorkers.

That’s essentially what Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, is asking the judge to tell jurors about Trump’s planned absence for much of the civil trial.

The trial for assault and defamation, centered on an allegation of rape by author E. Jean Carroll, is due to begin on Tuesday, and U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan asked Trump and Carroll if they plan to to be present. Carroll will be there for the duration, his attorney said.

In a letter submitted Wednesday, Tacopina wrote that Trump wanted to appear but was concerned about the logistical burdens it would place on the federal courthouse and the surrounding city.

Tacopina cited what happened when Trump appeared in nearby state court this month for arraignment in a separate case involving silent money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels for cover up an alleged sexual alliance a long time ago.

Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive in Manhattan was closed for a considerable time on its way to the courthouse, streets within a three-block radius of the courthouse were also closed, and the courthouse itself even was frozen during his presence, Tacopina wrote.

Defendant Trump’s appearance in the Southern District of New York in this case would impose similar logistical and financial burdens on New York City, its residents and the Court itself, Tacopina said, adding that the Trump’s movements each day would have to be coordinated hours in advance by Secret Service agents.

Accordingly, Tacopina proposed that the judge instruct the jury that although no litigant is required to appear in the civil trial, the absence of the accused, in this case, by design avoided the logistical burdens that his presence, as a former president, would cause the courthouse and the city of New York.

Additionally, Tacopina requested that the jury be told that Trump is excused unless and until called by either party to testify.

Trump’s lawyers made no such request a few weeks ago regarding his impeachment.

Joe Tacopina is pretty sure he can get Trump out of this

Kaplan said in a memorandum Thursday that a request for a jury instruction is premature and expressed little sympathy for Trump’s situation.

There has been enough time to make all the necessary logistical arrangements for his attendance, and certainly a little longer than the five or six days between his recent arraignment on state criminal charges and his arraignment on this act. of indictment about a block from the trial site of that case, Kaplan said.

Mr Trump is free to attend, testify or both, Kaplan added. He is also free to do none of this. If he chooses not to appear or testify, his lawyer can renew the request.

Carrolls’ attorney Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge handling the case, called Tacopinas’ request frivolous in a letter to the judge later Wednesday.

Mr. Trump will soon be tried in federal court for sexual assault and defamation, she wrote. Given the seriousness of the allegations at issue in this case, one would expect Mr. Trump to appear in person. But he is obviously free to choose otherwise.

She added that the idea that Mr. Trump would not come across as some kind of favor to New York City and that the jury should be instructed as much taxes the gullibility of the gullible.

Roberta Kaplan noted the former president’s recent activities, including his appearance at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Miami, his speaking at a National Rifle Association meeting in Indianapolis, and his impeachment in another civil case in New York as well as a planned campaign event in New Hampshire. next week.

If Mr. Trump can find a way to attend wrestling championships, political conventions, civil depositions and campaign functions, then surely he could overcome the logistics of attending his own federal trial, she said. writing.

What you need to know about the Trump-E. The Jean Carroll case will be tried in April

In 2019, Carroll publicly accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman, an upscale Manhattan department store, in the mid-1990s. According to Carroll, she and Trump had a chance encounter at the store and he asked her to help him choose a gift for another woman. During this encounter, she says, he attacked her.

Carroll is one of more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years.

Denying Carroll’s allegations, Trump said she was not my type. However, during a deposition at Mar-a-Lago last year, Trump mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples when shown a photograph from the 1990s, potentially undermining one of the common defenses that he used to deny an attack.

