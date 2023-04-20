What does reducing risk mean in China | The Economist

D e-risk is a ugly name for an interesting idea. When explaining how they hope to handle future relations with China, a growing number of Western leaders describe a version of risk management. This approach is presented as a middle way between the impossible, namely trying to contain or isolate a country of the size and importance of China, and the intolerable, namely dependence on a autocracy that often intimidates small countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is a prominent user of the term. The European Union’s permanent chief executive has said it is neither viable nor in Europe’s interest to disassociate itself from China, a vital trading partner and major player in efforts to combat climate change and other global challenges. Instead, citing China’s growing repression at home and assertiveness abroad, she calls for reducing the risks of ties.

Risk reduction is actually a catch-all for several defensive strategies. Mrs von der Leyen emphasizes diplomatic frankness, to avoid misunderstandings. Ahead of a recent visit to Beijing, she described Chinese actions that undermine trust, from unfair trade practices to Xi Jinping’s embrace of Vladimir Putin, even after Russia’s atrocious and illegal invasion of Ukraine. In the same vein, on April 18, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven ( g 7) The Rich Countries Club listed behaviors China should avoid, including forcing foreign companies to hand over technology or data in exchange for market access and supporting the cyber theft of trade secrets. For good measure, g 7 ministers warned China against using force to resolve territorial disputes, including in Taiwan (a scenario that could, on its own, devastate the global economy).

In America, the EU and elsewhere, risk reduction may involve screening and even limiting investment in and from China, as well as subsidies for rebuilding domestic industries, to reduce Chinese dominance over vital supply chains. It can also describe the use of national security tools. To prevent China from building powerful weapons with foreign technologies, America, Japan and the Netherlands restrict exports to China of advanced semiconductors and the equipment needed to manufacture them.

Liberal democracies are even turning to risk management in areas as tense as human rights. Foreign criticism will not end China’s iron grip on Xinjiang. In the name of combating Islamic extremism in this far western region, authorities have torn down mosques, imprisoned poets and sent Uyghurs to re-education camps, coercive work programs and harsh boarding schools. But democracies have the right to prevent consumers from buying the fruits of repression. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention of the Americas Act, enacted in 2021, prohibits goods from Xinjiang and those that use inputs from the region, unless traders can prove they were not made with forced labor. Over the past ten months, customs officials have seized nearly $1 billion worth of goods, including solar panels, a product that often uses polysilicon mined and processed in Xinjiang. Without naming China by name, the EU proposed its own ban on the products of forced labor.

Unfortunately, to succeed, these different strategies will have to overcome a major obstacle: Mr. Xis China does not want to be de-risked. Start with diplomatic frankness and the supposed benefits of handing China lists of behaviors that make Western powers cross paths, or concessions (e.g. international commitments on climate change) that would make Europeans applaud and others. In fact, China is increasingly convinced that the conferences of America and its allies are resented by many countries, especially the poorest. The chastising comments of two presidents, Emmanuel Macron of France and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva of Brazil, during recent visits to China have confirmed this view. The Chinese Foreign Ministry duly rejected the statement issued by the g 7 in terms calculated to please the countries of the South. A spokesperson accused the group of arrogance and condescending finger pointing in a way that goes against mainstream trends in today’s world.

China also does not want its supply chains to be de-risked by outsiders. Quite the contrary: China’s dominant role as a producer of vital goods and products is Mr. Xi’s stated goal. A few years ago, the Communist Party boss called foreign reliance on Chinese supply chains a powerful countermeasure and deterrent. In contrast, Xi has repeatedly urged China to avoid dependence on foreigners and achieve self-reliance in key technologies.

Where it’s all about national security

It is risky for foreign companies in Mr. Xis China even to monitor their own supply chains for abuse. The Central Political and Legal Committee, a powerful law enforcement body, marked National Security Education Day on April 15 by warning Chinese citizens against the underhanded ways of foreign enemies, including in the area of ​​economic security. A case study involved a Chinese supply chain auditor punished under anti-spy laws for helping a foreigner NGO concocting forced labor allegations in Xinjiang. This reflects an unfortunate trend, according to a supply chain expert. A few years ago, Chinese suppliers tolerated foreign audits as a sign of quality control. Today, he says, anything related to forced labor, in the broad sense, is completely prohibited. You can’t ask these questions without putting everyone you contact at risk. Major audit firms refuse to work in Xinjiang, citing access restrictions.

Tellingly, when self-interest calls, China will allow foreigners to do their due diligence. At the end of 2022, US officials were allowed to visit chip companies in China to verify that they were not selling WE technologies to military end users. It reflected a contest of strength. America dominates many areas of chipmaking and had threatened to blacklist Chinese companies.

Risk reduction is not a crazy way to approach relations with China. When trust plummets, continued engagement requires risk management. Still, expect China to consider risk reduction as another form of containment. Decoupling will not be easily avoided.

