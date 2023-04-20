Trump Ally says key to Republicans winning election is to stop college kids from voting





Earlier this month, Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump’s longtime Republican adviser, warned that the left was about to become a machine for youth participation, thanks to its policies on abortion, guns fire and climate change. (Unlike Republicans, Democrats think abortions should be legal, guns should be restricted, and the government should actually do something about climate change.) Since it’s seemingly out of the question to adopting policies that are genuinely popular with voters obviously leaves the GOP in a delicate position regarding election victory. The solution, according to a leading strategist and lawyer? Prevent young people from voting.

In a presentation given at a Republican National Committee donor retreat in Nashville on Saturday, Cleta Mitchell, who did her best to help Donald Trump cancel the 2020 election, said Republicans must work together to limit the voting on college campuses, according to The Washington Post. What are these college campus locations? she asked, according to audio of the event obtained by the Post. What is this youth effort that they are making? Basically, they placed the polling station next to the student dorm, so all they have to do is get out of bed, vote, and go back to bed.

If you’re wondering if it’s a crime to facilitate registrants to vote, the answer is no, although you wouldn’t know that from Mitchell’s presentation. According to the Post, one of his slides read: The left has manipulated electoral systems to favor one side of theirs. The survival of our constitutional republics hangs in the balance. His presentation reportedly focused on campus voting in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Virginia and Wisconsin, which, as the Post notes, are home to huge public universities with large student populations in the state. Mitchell also apparently continued student pre-registration, which allows 17-year-olds to register to vote before their 18th birthday, so they can vote as soon as they are eligible. At one point, discussing other restrictions on voting one would like to put in place, Mitchell reportedly said she was optimistic that Virginia Republicans would take control of the state Senate this year and would eliminate early voting there. Forty-five days! she decried in an apparent reference to Virginia’s early voting period. Do you know how difficult it is to have observers able to watch for such a long time?

Republicans, of course, have long argued that early voting and allowing college kids to use their school IDs to vote has led to widespread voter fraud, the problem being that they haven’t yet found (real) evidence to support their claim.

Speaking of evidence or no evidence, Mitchell is best known for her work trying to help Trump overturn the last presidential election, and was on the infamous phone call in which he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to magically find him the exact number of votes he needed to beat Joe Biden in the state. (This phone call, as well as the broader attempt by Trump and the company to steal the Georgia election, is currently the subject of a criminal investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney and could lead to a second indictment for Trump. .) After Mitchell resigned from her law firm, she wrote in a letter to family and friends: Those who deny the existence of voter and voter fraud are unaware of the facts and the reality. She then founded the ironically named Election Integrity Network.

Mitchell did not respond to Posts request for comment.

