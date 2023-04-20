Buddha’s ideas offer solutions to global challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the World Buddhist Summit 2023, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the world is going through challenges such as war, economic instability, terrorism, religious extremism and climate change and affirmed that Lord Buddha’s ideas offer a solution to these problems.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Global Buddhist Summit in the nation’s capital, the prime minister said the current period is the most difficult period of this century as there is war, economic instability, terrorism and religious fanaticism, as well as the challenge of climate change with the disappearance of species and the melting of glaciers.

“In the midst of all this, there are people who believe in Buddha and the welfare of all creatures. This hope, this faith is the greatest strength of this earth. When this hope is united, the Buddha’s dhamma will become the belief of the world and the realization of the Buddha will become the belief of mankind.”

Mr. Modi underscored the relevance of Buddha’s teaching saying that all modern day problems lend themselves to solutions through the Lord’s ancient teachings.

“Lord Buddha preached giving up war, defeat and victory for eternal peace. He said enmity can never be countered by enmity and happiness lies in unity Likewise, Lord Buddha’s teaching that one must first examine one’s conduct before preaching to others can address the threat of imposing one’s own opinions on others, so prevalent in the world today. “said the Prime Minister.

Modi, in his address, recalled his speech at the United Nations a few years ago and said that India had given the world Buddha, not war (war).

The Prime Minister said, “The way of Buddha is the way of the future and the way of sustainability. If the world had followed Buddha’s teachings, it would not have faced the problem of climate change.

“This problem arose as nations ceased to think of others and future generations. This error has accumulated to catastrophic proportions. Buddha preached good conduct without any consideration of personal gain, for such behavior leads for the general good,” he explained.

Mr Modi underlined how each person affects the earth in one way or another, whether through their lifestyle, food habits or movements, and underlined that everyone can contribute to the fight against climate change. .

Shedding light on Lifestyle For Environment (Mission LiFE), an initiative from India influenced by the inspirations of Lord Buddha, the Prime Minister said that if people become aware and change their way of life, then this huge problem of change climate can also be solved. “Mission LiFE is influenced by Buddha’s inspirations and advances Buddha’s thoughts,” he remarked.

He pointed out that the inspiration behind India’s recent world monuments in various sectors is Lord Buddha himself. Recalling the Buddhist path of theory, practice and realization, the Prime Minister spoke of India’s adoption of the three stages of its journey over the past nine years.

“India has worked devotedly for the propagation of the teachings of Lord Buddha with a sense of devotion”, he said and mentioned the development of Buddhist circuits in India and Nepal, the renovation of Sarnath and Kushinagar , Kushinagar International Airport and the Indian International Center for Buddhist Heritage and Culture in Lumbini in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

The Prime Minister credited the teachings of Lord Buddha for an inherent empathy in India for issues of humanity and mentioned India’s peacekeeping missions and efforts in rescue work for disasters like the earthquake in Turkey.

The Prime Minister said, “The journey from problem to solution is the true journey of Buddha.

Mr. Modi pointed out that the only way to achieve the goal of a prosperous world is to renounce the idea of ​​self and narrow-mindedness and realize the totality of Buddha’s mantra of adopting the idea of ​​the world.

He pointed out that a better and stable world can only be achieved by considering nations facing resource scarcity. “It is the need of the hour that the priority of every person and every nation should be the interest of the world with the interest of the country,” the Prime Minister remarked.

Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Meenakshi Lekhi and Dr. Dhammapiya, Secretary General of IBC attended the occasion.

The summit is organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the IBC. The theme of the summit is “Responses to contemporary challenges: from philosophy to practice“.