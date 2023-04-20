Politics
Buddha’s ideas offer solutions to global challenges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the World Buddhist Summit 2023, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the world is going through challenges such as war, economic instability, terrorism, religious extremism and climate change and affirmed that Lord Buddha’s ideas offer a solution to these problems.
Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Global Buddhist Summit in the nation’s capital, the prime minister said the current period is the most difficult period of this century as there is war, economic instability, terrorism and religious fanaticism, as well as the challenge of climate change with the disappearance of species and the melting of glaciers.
“In the midst of all this, there are people who believe in Buddha and the welfare of all creatures. This hope, this faith is the greatest strength of this earth. When this hope is united, the Buddha’s dhamma will become the belief of the world and the realization of the Buddha will become the belief of mankind.”
Mr. Modi underscored the relevance of Buddha’s teaching saying that all modern day problems lend themselves to solutions through the Lord’s ancient teachings.
“Lord Buddha preached giving up war, defeat and victory for eternal peace. He said enmity can never be countered by enmity and happiness lies in unity Likewise, Lord Buddha’s teaching that one must first examine one’s conduct before preaching to others can address the threat of imposing one’s own opinions on others, so prevalent in the world today. “said the Prime Minister.
Modi, in his address, recalled his speech at the United Nations a few years ago and said that India had given the world Buddha, not war (war).
The Prime Minister said, “The way of Buddha is the way of the future and the way of sustainability. If the world had followed Buddha’s teachings, it would not have faced the problem of climate change.
“This problem arose as nations ceased to think of others and future generations. This error has accumulated to catastrophic proportions. Buddha preached good conduct without any consideration of personal gain, for such behavior leads for the general good,” he explained.
Mr Modi underlined how each person affects the earth in one way or another, whether through their lifestyle, food habits or movements, and underlined that everyone can contribute to the fight against climate change. .
Shedding light on Lifestyle For Environment (Mission LiFE), an initiative from India influenced by the inspirations of Lord Buddha, the Prime Minister said that if people become aware and change their way of life, then this huge problem of change climate can also be solved. “Mission LiFE is influenced by Buddha’s inspirations and advances Buddha’s thoughts,” he remarked.
He pointed out that the inspiration behind India’s recent world monuments in various sectors is Lord Buddha himself. Recalling the Buddhist path of theory, practice and realization, the Prime Minister spoke of India’s adoption of the three stages of its journey over the past nine years.
“India has worked devotedly for the propagation of the teachings of Lord Buddha with a sense of devotion”, he said and mentioned the development of Buddhist circuits in India and Nepal, the renovation of Sarnath and Kushinagar , Kushinagar International Airport and the Indian International Center for Buddhist Heritage and Culture in Lumbini in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).
The Prime Minister credited the teachings of Lord Buddha for an inherent empathy in India for issues of humanity and mentioned India’s peacekeeping missions and efforts in rescue work for disasters like the earthquake in Turkey.
The Prime Minister said, “The journey from problem to solution is the true journey of Buddha.
Mr. Modi pointed out that the only way to achieve the goal of a prosperous world is to renounce the idea of self and narrow-mindedness and realize the totality of Buddha’s mantra of adopting the idea of the world.
He pointed out that a better and stable world can only be achieved by considering nations facing resource scarcity. “It is the need of the hour that the priority of every person and every nation should be the interest of the world with the interest of the country,” the Prime Minister remarked.
Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Meenakshi Lekhi and Dr. Dhammapiya, Secretary General of IBC attended the occasion.
The summit is organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the IBC. The theme of the summit is “Responses to contemporary challenges: from philosophy to practice“.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/200423/pm-modi-buddhas-ideas-offer-solutions-to-world-challenges.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PTI Instagram manager kidnapped in Lahore, claims Imran Khan
- Buddha’s ideas offer solutions to global challenges
- Sony Interactive Entertainment to Acquire Firewalk Studios from ProbablyMonsters Inc. | Business
- Cardinals ready to fly at MAC Championship
- Lightning’s Victor Hedman doesn’t dress for Game 2 vs. Maple Leafs
- Welcoming Remarks to Fed Listens: Transitioning to the Post-Pandemic Economy in the Permian Basin
- Alphabet merges DeepMind with Google Brain AI research arm
- They have revealed the massacres and beheadings of the Myanmar army
- Treatment may slow multiple sclerosis symptoms in high-risk people: study
- Trump Ally says key to Republicans winning election is to stop college kids from voting
- Trkiye calls on the parties to the Sudanese conflict to end the fighting and resume negotiations
- Entertainment industry veteran praises potential of $SHIB metaverses for Hollywood