A Republican representing the former district of DeSantis in Florida endorses Trump





Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) on Thursday endorsed former President Donald Trump’s bid for the White House in 2024, adding his name to the growing list of Florida Republicans supporting Trump over his likely top challenger, Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Today I am proud to support Donald J. Trump for President,” Waltz said in a statement. “Under his leadership, President Trump has secured our southern border, created seven million jobs with record unemployment, brought manufacturing back to the United States, made America energy independent and affordable, brokered historic peace deals in the Middle East, destroyed the ISIS caliphate, launched the Space Force, eliminated Soleimani, gave the veterans a choice and put in place measures to stop China’s march to world domination.

Waltz represents the district DeSantis held before he was elected governor in 2018. His endorsement of Trump makes him the latest member of Florida’s Republican congressional delegation to lend his support to the former president.

Trump now has the support of at least half of Florida’s 20 House Republicans, several of whom have spoken out for him this week alone. While there was no doubt that some Florida members, like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), would support Trump, others, like Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), were more surprising.

Fourth Marine recruit dies at Parris Island boot camp in two years Full-service abortion clinic opens in Wyoming amid attacks and legal battles

So far, only one Florida Congressional Republican has endorsed DeSantis: Rep. Laurel Lee (R-Fla.), who served as the governor’s secretary of state.

DeSantis has yet to officially launch a presidential campaign, although he is expected to do so in May or June. While he’s been seen for months as Trump’s most serious Republican challenger, he’s suffered a series of political setbacks in recent weeks and his position in the polls has begun to plummet.

A DeSantis-supporting super PAC, Never Back Down, has begun to take on Trump more directly and is preparing on-the-ground operations in critical early-voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

