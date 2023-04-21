



IT IS easy for a political leader to become associated with an event or a policy, usually not of his choice. Thus Tony Blair (war in Iraq), Gordon Brown (financial crash), David Cameron (Brexit), Teresa May (Brexit again, or perhaps Boris Johnson), Boris Johnson (Partygate), Liz Truss (fiasco). None of these, it may be noted, were tied around their necks by opposition attack advertisements. It is, of course, too early to guess what the Prime Minister’s current albatross will be, but he made an offer early before taking office. Thanks to his decision while he was chancellor in 2020, he could become Rishi Sunak (aid cuts). The drastic reduction of the foreign aid budget from 0.7% of gross national income (GNI) to 0.5% seems even more shameful two and a half years later, because the effect of the cuts in existing programs is becoming increasingly apparent. And it is of course impossible to know what new aid programs may have been created. Or will it be Rishi Sunak (small boats)? Despite the Home Secretary leading the UK’s response to the cross-Channel trafficking of asylum seekers, the suggestion to plunder the aid budget to fund the provision for migrants in that country has been approved by the Prime Minister. It has been revealed that more than a quarter (28.9%) of the 2022 aid budget has been spent on refugees in the UK. So, in effect, the UK aid budget is now 0.35% of GNI, half of what it was before. This leads to even deeper cuts than those imposed in 2021. Last month, Save the Children announced that its health and education work with women and girls in Afghanistan was likely to come to an end after the UK government cut its promised funding from 7 million to just 1 million. write in The Sunday Telegraph, Mr. Cameron described reaching the 0.7% GNI mark as one of his proudest accomplishments. Interviewed by The temperature Last November, resurrected International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell admitted: When Labor left office in 2010, Britain was a recognized development superpower. When David Cameron was in government. . . we were definitely a development superpower. Today, let’s face it, we are not a development superpower and we have to reclaim that. Mr Mitchell spoke of unsuccessfully lobbying the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, to restore the budget. Ms May also advocated for its restoration. But where is the outrage? Has the government manipulated opinion so successfully that the public thinks it makes sense to roll back the UK’s commitment to the poorest and least stable parts of the world? Error is more than moral or political. As has often been pointed out, 0.7% of GNI is no greater burden when a country’s economy is sinking than when it is booming. Perhaps Mr. Sunak’s drive to improve math education will allow the public to join former Conservative leaders in a campaign to make the budget a source of pride again.

