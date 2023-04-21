Over the past few months, five European leaders have traveled to Beijing to try to persuade Chinese President Xi Jinping to see the world their own way, but with the exception of a few contracts that benefit their businesses, they have each gone home. Europe empty-handed. .

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were the last to make the trip last week. Their aim was to persuade the Chinese president to help broker an end to the war in Ukraine or, in Macron’s words, to “bring Russia to its senses”, but Beijing refused.

Blame Europe

Xi blamed NATO for the “crisis” and was furious when his European interlocutors brought up the war in Ukraine, saying he would speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky only when “the circumstances and the time are right”. Given that Moscow has recently repeated that the conditions for peace are not yet in place, this could take some time.

fail

However, Europe’s failure to drive a wedge between China and Russia is not surprising. For Peng, the future is pretty clear: America is in decline and within a quarter of a century China will take its rightful place as the most powerful country on the planet. It can accelerate that future by aligning itself with Russia, securing its resources from cheap, fossil fuels to the valuable and critical materials that Moscow controls. It can also hasten America’s decline by alienating its European allies.

Promote human progress

Last month, the Chinese president assured Putin, “Right now there are changes the likes of which we haven’t seen in 100 years. We drive these changes together.

And while Ping blames the United States for the complete containment and encirclement of China, his new ambassador in Brussels describes China and the European Union as the two main forces that support world peace, two great markets that promote common development and two great civilizational ships that promote human progress.

But, to be fair, Macron and other European leaders who share these views are right. The relationship between the United States and China threatens to spin out of control.

A very polarizing metropolis

Meanwhile, Ping focuses on ending a century of China’s marginalization as it emerges as a great power, and he fears the United States is destined to do just that.

himself to do everything in his power to ensure his failure. Meanwhile, in Washington, a highly polarized metropolis, criticizing and attacking China has become bipartisan behavior, and the only question is: who can hit the CCP hardest?

Senior White House officials, including US President Joe Biden himself, are increasingly concerned that this bipartisan consensus could undermine sound politics. Instead, it is fueling a dangerous escalation in relations with China that both countries will find increasingly difficult to stem. The spy balloon crisis last February shows how quickly things can get out of hand and this is where Europe can help.

Biden realizes that the key to America’s success in competing with China lies in a close partnership and alliance with his European and Asian friends. And when it comes to critical technologies such as quantum computing, advanced robotics, synthetic biology, and artificial intelligence, as well as reliance on critical materials and critical supply chains, the United States United and Europe must work together to compete effectively with China.

Systematic change in the international system

Many in Europe are aware of this. In fact, before leaving for China, von der Leyen gave a speech on EU-China relations that Biden could have delivered himself. She said Beijing’s “obvious goal” was to systematically change the international order with China at its center, and called for less trade and investment in critical technologies and other areas.

Although many Westerners do not subscribe to the European idea of ​​reducing trade and investment risks with the supposed American idea of ​​decoupling China from the global economy, it is important to note that few American officials believe that such decoupling is possible, or even desirable.

Indeed, in recent conversations with senior White House officials, they also used the term risk reduction to describe the US focus on China.

So Europe’s goal should be to underscore Washington’s commitment to reducing risk, not decoupling China’s economy from its own. The right European policy is not to chart a middle course, but to align the United States and Europe on a common course and prevent Beijing from altering the global order that has served transatlantic partners so well in over the past 75 years.

