Tim Cook Narendra Modi: Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Prime Minister Modi and seeks political support to build component ecosystem





Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and underlined the US major’s commitment to growing and investing across India. Modi, while retweeting Cook’s tweet, said he highlighted the ongoing technological transformation in the country. On his first trip to India since 2016, Cook also later met Minister of Telecommunications, IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. On Thursday, he will open the country’s second Apple store, in Delhi. On Tuesday, it opened the first, in Mumbai. Senior government officials said that during Wednesday’s high-level meetings, Apple sought political certainty, help to develop the component ecosystem in the country and to train people. The official added that the Cupertino-based company’s manufacturing initiatives will very soon double the number of jobs created, compared to the 100,000 created in the past two years. “We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future – from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we are committed to growing and investing in everything country,” Cook tweeted after meeting the prime minister. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision for positive impact technology https://t.co/U2L6ZGUGJZ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) 1681912050000 Discover the stories that interest you “An absolute pleasure to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on various topics and shine a light on the technological transformations taking place in India,” Modi retweeted. An absolute pleasure to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on various topics and highlight the tech-powered https://t.co/HONOAN80eR Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1681912635000 After meeting Cook, Vaishnaw took to the social media platform to say he discussed deepening Apple’s engagement in India in manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy , skills, sustainability and job creation, especially for women. Meeting with @tim_cook, CEO of Apple. Discussed Apple’s deepening commitment to India in manufacturing, electronics and https://t.co/YMCKL4rhEe — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) 1681914393000 Chandrasekhar, for his part, also tweeted that they had discussed Apple’s strategic and long-term partnership with and in India’s digital journey. It was a pleasure to meet the CEO of @tim_cook, @Apple and his team to engage in Apple’s strategic and long-term partnership https://t.co/w8sM0afwt2 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@Rajeev_GoI) 1681915378000 The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has focused on both the manufacturing and retail fronts in India, a country in which the US major is rapidly ramping up local manufacturing for exports and to meet demand. domestic demand as part of a move to diversify its supply chain away from China. . While Cook reiterated the company’s confidence in doing business in the country, he also outlined the company’s expectations. “The first is that they want political stability to remain. Second, they wanted support for the component ecosystem, which we gave away. And finally, they want support to train people (for the specific roles that they have in mind),” the government official said. added. “Their (Apple’s) expansion into India will now be like a hockey stick (chart).” The official added that for skilling, the government had proposed the mechanism signed with Airbus and Siemens. “So the discussion was about how the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya recently signed with Airbus and Siemens who define the skills needed and we provide those skills so that students can immediately get internships in those companies. That same model we offered to Apple,” the official said. “You define the skills needed, and we provide those skills. So you get the skills you want, and our boys and girls get jobs.”

