Donald Trump announces the retirement of Ron DeSantis in 2024





Donald Trump is now calling Ron DeSantis a “crashing rocket man”, in his latest attack on the Florida governor, suggesting DeSantis may not be running in 2024 after all.

On the Full Send podcast, Trump explained how his competition in the GOP is “fading fast, fading very, very quickly,” with particular attention to DeSantis and the possibility that a presidential campaign may not happen.

“When I endorsed it, it went like a rocket, like that ‘Rocket Man’ song,” Trump said. “But now it’s a rocket man crashing down. His polls are terrible. I drive it in every state…everywhere.

Trump even threw at DeSantis, tossing around the idea that he might decline to run for president this cycle.

“Now he is on the campaign trail. I guess he will run. But I think the numbers are so bad now that a lot of people are assuming he won’t show up,” Trump said.

Trump again recounted how his endorsement lifted DeSantis in 2018 from ‘3 points’ in the polls, ‘nothing’, in the primary and general election, only for the governor to offer ‘no comment’ when asked. asked him if he would make him a candidate for the presidency.

“He was politically dead. I endorsed it and saved it,” Trump said. “He was losing by gender 25, 30 points very shortly before the election.”

When asked if he would consider DeSantis a running mate, Trump was succinct.

“I do not see it.”

While DeSantis may or may not run for president, all indications are that he has a campaign eager to begin.

Support for NEVER BACK DOWN Super PAC sent five-page autobiographical letters to Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada on Thursday, including descriptions of governors’ spines forged with steel and the honor, courage and commitment of DeSantis.

The mail will likely help DeSantis recover from the recent slump in the polls. Recent surveys in New Hampshire show that DeSantis is between 20 and 33 points behind Donald Trump.

The former president doubles DeSantis’ support in South Carolina, where Nikki Haley is within the margin of error of a tie for second place.

In Iowa, meanwhile, Trump is up 30 points over DeSantis in the latest poll.

However, some national polls suggest Trump is fading in recent weeks.

