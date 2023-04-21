Politics
Eid Al-Fitr 2023, Jokowi prays Eid Al-Fitr solo, Ma’ruf Amin at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijri / 2023 AD is coming soon. The Victory Day celebration was hailed by all Muslims including the President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia.
President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin have scheduled the celebration of Eid al-Fitr this year. So where did RI-1 and RI-2 celebrate Eid?
President Jokowi
President Jokowi plans to celebrate Eid this year in his hometown of Solo in Central Java.
The Head of State will perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Solo and celebrate the Victory Day with his family, namely First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, his children, his in-laws and his grandchildren .
Also Read: Jokowi Returns Home and Will Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr Solo
For this reason, the President has been in Solo since Wednesday (4/19/2023) yesterday.
“God willing, (the president celebrates Eid) in Solo and is currently in Solo,” said Deputy Minister of Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin. Kompas.comWednesday.
Bey said Jokowi wouldn’t hold it open day or halalbihalal this Eid.
The President hopes that this year’s Eid will be used by all parties to return home or reunite with family as the implementation of Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) is no longer valid.
“In principle, the president has asked his staff to celebrate Eid with his family. Do you want in Jakarta, do you want in your hometown, please,” Bey said.
“The president also understands, ministers have families, relatives they haven’t seen for a long time. Yesterday’s three Eids were PPKM, there were still restrictions on people’s movements. Now this is no longer PPKM,” he said.
Also Read: Solo Eid Al-Fitr, Jokowi Doesn’t Hold Eid Al-Fitr Open Day
Bey added that Jokowi continued to work even though he returned home to his hometown. The government wants to make sure that the reunion and Eid this time will go smoothly.
“During the joint leave, the president will be with his family. Although he will continue to monitor and receive reports from the minister, especially regarding the return home,” he said.
Wapres Ma’ruf Amin
Unlike Jokowi who returned to his hometown, this Eid, Vice President (Wapres) Ma’ruf Amin remains in the capital.
Ma’ruf plans to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.
Also read: Jokowi will pray Eid Al-Fitr solo, Eid with family
“My Eid is in Jakarta, God willing I will pray in Istiqlal,” Ma’ruf said in a Banjarmasin news release on Tuesday (4/11/2023).
Same with Jokowi, Ma’ruf won’t last either open day on Eid this year.
“There is no open dayyes, not yet open day now the president doesn’t have it either,” he said.
Wait for the isbat trial
The government has not yet fixed 1 Syawal or Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijri. The determination of Eid Al-Fitr will be decided during the Isbat meeting to be held at the Ministry of Religion on Thursday (20/4/2023) this afternoon.
However, the central leadership of Muhammadiyah (PP) has fixed this year’s Eid al-Fitr for Friday, April 21, 2023.
Also Read: Jokowi Returns to Hometown Accompanied by Limited Devices, Requests Children for Family Eid
Regarding the potential differences of 1 Shawwal 1444 Hijriah, the government has called on all Muslims to respect each other and prioritize tolerance.
“Muslims are advised to maintain Islamic brotherhood and tolerance by responding to possible differences in the determination of 1 Shawwal 1444 Hijriah/2023 AD,” said the Minister of Religion Circular Number 5 of 2023 regarding the implementation of Eid Al-Fitr in 1444. Hijriah/2023 AD which was signed by Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Quumas on April 18, 2023.
Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/04/20/18183571/lebaran-2023-jokowi-shalat-idul-fitri-di-solo-maruf-amin-di-masjid-istiqlal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]bulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Trkiye starts delivery of natural gas from Black Sea field
- 1 American dead in Sudan as US prepares troops for possible embassy evacuation amid heavy fighting
- New Mp4 HD Movies, Latest Bollywood Full Movies, Hollywood Hindi Movies, Malayalam Movies Download, South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movies, Audio Dual Movies, Punjabi Movies, Bengali Movies Download, Hd Mp4 Movies Download
- Are the Wild constrained by their limitations? -Minnesota Wilderness
- Tom Brady models his perfect $45 Brady Brands sweat-wicking t-shirt – Footwear News
- SpaceX’s Starship rocket takes off for first test flight, but explodes in mid-air
- Tracing the path of Chinese diplomacy in Central Asia and where India stands
- Opinion: It was clear, Donald Trump calling black prosecutors racist is blatantly racist.
- Performances and events to grab for week 5
- Technology-driven innovation drives workplace safety in mining, according to GlobalData
- Martin Lawrence inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- SIUE Women’s Tennis earns numerous All-OVC honors