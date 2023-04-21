Eid Al-Fitr 2023, Jokowi prays Eid Al-Fitr solo, Ma’ruf Amin at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijri / 2023 AD is coming soon. The Victory Day celebration was hailed by all Muslims including the President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia.

President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin have scheduled the celebration of Eid al-Fitr this year. So where did RI-1 and RI-2 celebrate Eid?

President Jokowi

President Jokowi plans to celebrate Eid this year in his hometown of Solo in Central Java.

The Head of State will perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Solo and celebrate the Victory Day with his family, namely First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, his children, his in-laws and his grandchildren .

For this reason, the President has been in Solo since Wednesday (4/19/2023) yesterday.

“God willing, (the president celebrates Eid) in Solo and is currently in Solo,” said Deputy Minister of Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin. Kompas.comWednesday.

Bey said Jokowi wouldn’t hold it open day or halalbihalal this Eid.

The President hopes that this year’s Eid will be used by all parties to return home or reunite with family as the implementation of Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) is no longer valid.

“In principle, the president has asked his staff to celebrate Eid with his family. Do you want in Jakarta, do you want in your hometown, please,” Bey said.

“The president also understands, ministers have families, relatives they haven’t seen for a long time. Yesterday’s three Eids were PPKM, there were still restrictions on people’s movements. Now this is no longer PPKM,” he said.

Bey added that Jokowi continued to work even though he returned home to his hometown. The government wants to make sure that the reunion and Eid this time will go smoothly.

“During the joint leave, the president will be with his family. Although he will continue to monitor and receive reports from the minister, especially regarding the return home,” he said.

Wapres Ma’ruf Amin

Unlike Jokowi who returned to his hometown, this Eid, Vice President (Wapres) Ma’ruf Amin remains in the capital.

Ma’ruf plans to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.

“My Eid is in Jakarta, God willing I will pray in Istiqlal,” Ma’ruf said in a Banjarmasin news release on Tuesday (4/11/2023).

Same with Jokowi, Ma’ruf won’t last either open day on Eid this year.

“There is no open dayyes, not yet open day now the president doesn’t have it either,” he said.

Wait for the isbat trial

The government has not yet fixed 1 Syawal or Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijri. The determination of Eid Al-Fitr will be decided during the Isbat meeting to be held at the Ministry of Religion on Thursday (20/4/2023) this afternoon.

However, the central leadership of Muhammadiyah (PP) has fixed this year’s Eid al-Fitr for Friday, April 21, 2023.

Regarding the potential differences of 1 Shawwal 1444 Hijriah, the government has called on all Muslims to respect each other and prioritize tolerance.

“Muslims are advised to maintain Islamic brotherhood and tolerance by responding to possible differences in the determination of 1 Shawwal 1444 Hijriah/2023 AD,” said the Minister of Religion Circular Number 5 of 2023 regarding the implementation of Eid Al-Fitr in 1444. Hijriah/2023 AD which was signed by Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Quumas on April 18, 2023.



