Leading pro-life group threatens to oppose Trump candidacy for ‘morally indefensible’ stance on abortion





Former President Donald Trump is facing heat from a prominent pro-life organization over a statement his campaign provided to the Washington Post on Thursday for a report on abortion.

According to the statement, Trump believes abortion is a matter “that should be decided at the state level,” however, Susan B. Anthony (SBA) Pro-Life America, an organization dedicated to ending abortion , said she would not endorse any candidate. which does not include a minimum standard of 15 weeks for late abortions.

“President Trump’s assertion that the Supreme Court referred the issue of abortion solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate,” SBA Pro-Life U.S. President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement responding to the Trump campaign.

PRO-LIFE GROUPS CONGRATULATE MISSISSIPPI ON 8 NEW CULTURE OF LIFE LAWS

Former President Donald Trump addresses guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Life is a matter of human rights, not states’ rights. To say that the matter should only be decided in the states is an endorsement of abortion up to the moment of birth, even late-term abortions brutal in states like California, Illinois, New York and New Jersey,” she said.

“The only way to save these children is through federal protections, such as a minimum federal standard of 15 weeks when the unborn child may be in excruciating pain,” she said.

Dannenfelser promised that his organization would oppose any candidate who refuses “to adopt at least a 15-week national standard to end painful late-term abortions while allowing states to put new protections in place.”

NEW MEXICO’S SMALL TOWN CHALLENGES NEW STATE LAW THAT GUARANTEES ACCESS TO ABORTION

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser speaks during a press conference with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to announce a new abortion restrictions bill, on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

She added that leaving the position to the states is “an abdication of responsibility” and that whoever holds the office of president “has a responsibility to forge national consensus and make progress on the most flagrant human rights violation in our era”.

A Trump campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “Our focus here should be on saving lives and avoiding the pitfalls of the radical left, not dividing the pro-life community.

“The radical left, which includes late-term abortion advocates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, is the sole beneficiary when this happens. President Trump is the most pro-life president in American history, as have pro-life leaders have been forcefully declared on several occasions.Trump earned this accolade through the consistent pro-life advocacy and policies he pursued during his tenure, particularly his unwavering support for the confirmation of three key justices of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump addresses guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“He is committed to continuing these pro-life policies as the 47th President of the United States. Thanks to the recent Supreme Court ruling, states are now empowered to take up the issue. still much to be done in the cause of life, President Trump believes that it is in the United States that the greatest advances can now take place to protect the unborn child,” he added.

Brandon Gillespie is associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

