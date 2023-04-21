Politics
Apple committed to investing across India, Cook tells Modi
New Delhi
CNN
—
Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, pledging to invest more in the fast growing economy as his company ramps up its retail and manufacturing operations.
The visit underscores how the world’s most valuable company continues to look to India, envisioning its potential as both a consumer market and a production hub. India is expected to overtake China as the most populous nation in the world by the middle of this year, according to data released by the United Nations.
From education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, committed to growing and investing across the country, Cook writing on Twitter after the meeting.
Fashion said on Twitter that the two had exchanged views on a range of topics, including the ongoing technological transformations in India.
Apple
(AAPL)The group’s CEO is in India this week to open its first physical stores in the country, marking a milestone for the iPhone maker in the world’s second-largest smartphone market after China.
Cook presided over the opening of the company’s second store in the capital of New Delhi on Thursday, after launching Apple’s first outlet in Mumbai earlier this week, greeting customers and taking selfies with employees.
Cook also met with other officials, including IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who tweeted after that the pair had discussed Apple’s deepening commitment to India in manufacturing, electronics exports, [the] the app economy, skills, sustainability and job creation, especially for women.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s deputy information technology minister, said he was optimistic about Apple’s ability to expand its footprint in the country.
I am very confident that this Apple-India partnership offers great scope for investment, growth, exports and jobs to double and triple over the next few years, he said. said Reuters.
Apple declined to comment, while India’s IT ministry did not immediately respond to a request for details.
India’s apple expansion coincides with its 25th year of operation in the country.
The Californian giant is the second largest smartphone maker in the world behind Samsung
(SSNLF)but its 6% share of the Indian market remains low.
Apple, which is seen as overpriced by many consumers in the country, is overshadowed by India’s top five mobile phone vendors, led by Samsung and Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi and Vivo.
The share of US companies is expected to increase, however, as it continues to build its retail presence in the country and more customers turn to high-end smartphones.
Apple has also ramped up its manufacturing in India, where it started manufacturing iPhones in 2017.
In recent months, it has expanded production there after suffering supply chain issues in mainland China, which accounts for the bulk of its smartphone manufacturing.
Two of Apple’s main suppliers, Foxconn and Wistron, were the fastest growing Indian manufacturers in the last quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research.
Last month, Foxconn CEO Young Liu also spent a week in the country and met with Modi.
In a statement this week, Apple said it was working with suppliers to produce an increasing number of components.
The company’s work with Indian suppliers of all sizes supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country, he added.
