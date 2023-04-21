Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping work on a common peace plan for Ukraine





President Emmanuel Macron is working with Chinese officials on a secret plan to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table this summer, Bloomberg reported. Earlier, China itself presented the so-called peace plan for Ukraine, which has 12 points and talks about ‘abandoning the cold war mentality’ and ‘abolishing unilateral sanctions’ – implicitly imposed on Russia. According to sources close to the plans, Emmanuel Macron will instruct his foreign policy adviser Emmanuel Bonne to work with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to develop a framework that could serve as a starting point for future negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Bloomberg reports. . A Sino-French peace plan for Ukraine? Any future negotiations will depend on several conditions, including the success of Ukraine’s spring offensive, which will give Kiev an advantage in the talks, the sources say. It is unclear whether Macron has kyiv’s support for his plan. However, on Saturday, the Elysee Palace said in a statement after a phone conversation between the French and Ukrainian presidents that Macron would discuss next steps in arranging a peace summit with Woodymyr Zeenski. Reports of the secret deal plan surfaced shortly after Macron returned from a trip to China. During the meeting, the French president said in his talks with Xi Jinping that he hoped China would bring Russia to its senses and end the war. In an interview with the Politico portal, the French president also said that Europe should not automatically follow American policy towards Taiwan and should avoid crises that are not ours. French diplomacy will launch a military offensive. information a few days after this statement, explaining that this does not mean a change in relations with the United States. A new cold war .On the factors leading to a new cold war between the United States and China, on Everything that matters writes Prof. Stephen S. ROACH in Accidental Conflict Based on False Accounts. America and China on a collision course. What happened is shrouded in no mystery: China has changed, America has remained true to old ways. China’s transformation was partly due to the inevitable challenges of the country’s development: a spectacular economic growth of 10%. annually between 1978 and 2007 will bring the country’s economy to a critical point. A more than tenfold increase in per capita income during this period pushes China into the middle-income trap, where failure is the rule rather than the exception. For China, it was a signal of the change it had made. Precognition or perpetual luck, China has embarked on a path of rebalancing, shifting the sources of economic growth from an increasingly volatile external sector to domestic private consumption and domestic innovation. However, the changes in China go far beyond restoring economic balance, there have been disturbing changes in the realm of ideology and political economy. The United States, by contrast, clung to an outdated growth model and struggled with growing social and political polarization. The fate was therefore sealed since the destabilizing dynamic between the two countries led to the outbreak of a trade and technological war. China’s place on the world map This shift in relationship dynamics highlights the China Next paradox: China’s emergence as a major engine of global economic growth has become troublesome for established global powers. But this change also had a different effect. He exposed another great paradox, the American paradox of a world power that has no economy and has long operated beyond its means. The conflict took on a life of its own, revealing the approach of a treacherous final showdown. Ignoring the grim warnings of history, the rising power is indeed grappling with the incumbent hegemony, writes prof. Stephen S. ROACH. PAP/All That Matters Most/MJ

Photo. Twitter/Emmanuel Macron

