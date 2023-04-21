Politics
The price of lying – L’Echo
This week we found out that Australia’s most embarrassing export, Rupert Murdoch, will pay US$787.5 million to save his company from further humiliation in court for lying about the US election, in particular regarding Dominion voting machines.
While this is something of a victory for Murdoch’s haters, there’s no accompanying ruling for Fox News to tell the truth about why they settled out of court. , let alone to their own viewers, and it looks like they’ll have some or all of Dominion’s costs covered by defamation insurance.
The prospect of a six-week trial of key Murdoch players (on both sides of the camera) and a potential $1.6 billion settlement has been brushed aside. Although Dominion and its investors got a stellar payday, it seems unlikely that this outcome will do any lasting damage to Fox News or the wider Murdoch empire. Fox News reported pro forma earnings of $2.9 billion last year, with the company’s value exceeding $16 billion. Their stock price barely dipped after the announcement.
As for the reputational damage, pretrial evidence from Fox’s internal communications made it clear that it was not a news organization at all, in the traditional sense. Fox News knowingly lied to its audience and unsettled the United States because it was profitable to do so, and it still is.
This week they took out full page ads in The New York Times claiming they are America’s most trusted network for news: ‘Trusted Now. More than ever.’ George Orwell knew what he was talking about.
Despite its backdrop of national elections and a potential coup, fueled largely by untruths, this trial only happened because one company stepped on another’s toes. For many politicians, and not just in America, telling the most impressive lies has fundamentally become political. It’s a difficult slope to descend, especially during an election period.
Commonwealth Electoral Amendment Bill 2022 (Stop the Lies)
Here in Australia it remains “perfectly legal” to lie in political advertising, as independent MP Zali Steggall has pointed out. South Australia and the ACT have tried to do something about it, but the federal sphere remains intact, leading to a deepening soup of half-truths and lies on both sides, especially regarding the alleged plans of their opponents.
Ms Steggall’s bill to fix the problem remains in limbo, as the ALP mulls a review (they promised to introduce their own truth in political advertising laws in the last election). We might see some action after August, maybe. Unfortunately, that will likely be too late to stop the misinformation damage already circulating around the Voice.
In state-controlled countries like Russia and China, lying has been defined as non-existent at the governmental level, with the truth being pretty much whatever the leader decrees.
In Britain, which used to have standards around this stuff, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed the lying envelope as far as it possibly could go, first as a journalist, then as a politician.
After destabilizing his country with a distorted Brexit, he then destroyed his own career, unfortunately in that order.
Lie with that?
In Australia, documented examples of knowingly and proven misrepresentation by political leaders were once rare.
John Howard normalized the practice, which earned him his nickname “the lying rodent”, and the situation worsened under his protege Tony Abbott, who lied about such topics as Pauline Hanson, Cardinal Pell, the impacts of carbon tax, climate change, asylum seekers, China CO2 emissions, broadband, debt, productivity, tax reform and Tasmanian forests. Then again, he had been hit on the head more than once in college.
Long before Fox News was a spark in Mr. Murdoch’s eyes, its creator’s harmful influence has been a key factor in our own local culture of political untruths.
His News Limited organization was originally formed to counter union voices in Broken Hill in the 1920s, and has moved steadily to the right since Rupert took control in 1952.
Lachlan Murdoch is currently suing Australia Crikey car suggested the Murdochs were “unindicted co-conspirators” in the deadly Capitol Riots. It will be interesting to see how the Dominion’s decision affects this case.
There are also a number of other behind-the-scenes court cases in the United States for Fox News and their fellow travelers, with some seeking even higher damages than those sought by Dominion. Will the next claimants take the money and run away, or force extreme broadcasters to face trial for monetizing false truths?
As Dominion’s lead attorney, Justin Nelson, said on the courthouse steps after the lawsuit was dissolved, “lies have consequences.” Unfortunately, the consequences can be unpredictable.
* This morning, Lachlan Murdoch dropped his libel suit against the publisher of Crikey.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
