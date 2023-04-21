Anti-abortion group urges Trump to endorse nationwide ban





Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a prominent anti-abortion political group, threatened Thursday to campaign against Donald J. Trump unless he endorses a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy , a bold challenge that exposed the rift between the former president and some of his former allies.

The group’s statement was a line in the sand for all conservative 2024 hopefuls. We will oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to adopt at least a 15-week national standard to end painful late-term abortions while allowing states to implement new protections, said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America.

Mr. Trump has been unwilling to get into battles over abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year and ended federal protections, largely thanks to a majority of conservative justices he helped push through as president. Last year, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced legislation for a 15-week federal abortion ban, an idea that has divided Republicans.

Democrats campaigned on abortion rights midterm in 2022, and Republicans had another disappointing cycle. Mr Trump blamed anti-abortion activists for the Republican losses, saying they could have fought much harder. Others attributed the parties’ disappointing performance to Mr. Trump’s insistence on making voter fraud a major issue for candidates.

Ms Dannenfelser’s statement on Thursday was a response to a Washington Post article on the abortion issue in which Mr Trumps campaign did not directly address the question of whether he supported an abortion ban. after six weeks of pregnancy, which was the limit that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is preparing his own Republican presidential candidacy, recently signed into law in the state.

Instead, Mr. Trump’s campaign issued a statement saying abortion is a matter that should be decided at the state level.

Mr. Trump has been mostly silent on the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade when it happened. In an interview with The New York Times last year, Mr. Trump downplayed his pivotal role in paving the way for the reversal of decisions.

I never like to take credit for anything, said Trump, whose name is on most of his businesses and properties.

In a statement, Mr. Trump’s campaign said he was the most pro-life president in American history, as pro-life leaders have repeatedly claimed.

He added: While much more needs to be done to champion the cause of life, President Trump believes it is in the states where the greatest strides can now take place to protect the unborn child.

In her statement, Ms. Dannenfelser said President Trump’s assertion that the Supreme Court has referred the abortion issue solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a presidential candidate. the self-proclaimed pro-life presidency. plug.

A Gallup survey last year found that the share of Americans identifying as pro-choice had risen to 55% after hovering between 45% and 50% for a decade. That sentiment was the highest Gallup had measured since 1995, while the 39% who identified as pro-life was the lowest since 1996, the polling firm said.

