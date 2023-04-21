Donald Trump pisses off powerful anti-abortion group: ‘Morally indefensible’





The Washington Post ran an article on Thursday about how Republicans can’t agree on what to do about abortion frankly, a common view these days about how anti-abortion activists abortion want politicians to take the most extreme position, despite the fact that lawmakers know it’s a losing issue. . And now a highly influential anti-abortion group is calling out Donald Trump for not supporting a nationwide ban.

Uterus Weekly: 15 week abortion ban

According to the Post, Kellyanne Conway gave Republican donors a polling score showing that 80% of voters oppose the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, and the Republican National Committee argues that abortion is one of the main reasons the party has done so poorly in this election. So Trump was (unfortunately) right when he said the same thing in January.

A spokesperson for Trump told the Post that the former president believes the Supreme Court, led by the three justices he backs, was right when they ruled it was a matter that should be decided at the level of State.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is quite furious with Trump’s comments. SBA Chair Marjorie Dannenfelser responded in a statement that Trump’s position was morally indefensible and was in fact an endorsement of protective laws in blue states. She added that the group would oppose any 2024 candidate who doesn’t support a nationwide abortion ban because their minimum is to ban abortions after 15 weeks (but they clearly prefer even earlier in pregnancy). .

Here is the SBA statement in full, emphasizing theirs:

President Trump’s assertion that the Supreme Court referred the issue of abortion solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate. Life is a matter of human rights, not state rights. To say the issue should only be decided in the United States is an endorsement of abortion up to the moment of birth, even brutal late abortions in states like California, Illinois, New York and New Jersey. The only way to save these children is through federal protections, such as a federal minimum standard of 15 weeks when the unborn child may be in excruciating pain.

We will oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to adopt at least a 15-week national standard to end painful late-term abortions while allowing states to implement new protections.

The Supreme Court made clear in its ruling that it was returning the matter to the people to decide through their elected representatives in the states and in Congress. To hold to the position that it belongs exclusively to the states is an abdication of responsibility by anyone elected to federal office. This is especially true for the President, more than any other federal official, because he or she has a responsibility to forge national consensus and make progress on the most flagrant human rights violation of our time.

Did you see the part where she said life is about human rights, not state rights?

This is all hugely rich considering that the SBA changed its mind about states’ rights between when Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to overturn Roe and when it became clear that would be the outcome. In July 2021, the SBA said abortion should be an issue for state lawmakers, but in May 2022, after the draft notice was leaked, the group said it was for every legislature. When the final decision was made, they turned to every legislature in the country, in every state, and Congress is now free to allow the will of the people to find its way into law.

Guess they want Trump to be more like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), who recently signed a six-week abortion ban, except a megadonor said he and a group of friends were suspending their plans to support DeSantis precisely because he is too extreme on abortion and other issues. DeSantis signed that ban at 11 p.m. and behind closed doors, by the way.

But even DeSantis has been squishy on the matter, as he reportedly told his followers on a recent trip to New Hampshire that abortion is now in the hands of the states and what might happen in Iowa might do not fly into New Hampshire.

Right now, I really don’t want to get into the debate about whether Trump or DeSantis are more likely to beat President Joe Biden in a general election. I just hope that these public infighting will hurt every Republican candidate so badly that Biden wins re-election, not because I like him, but because his presidency would mean there would be no nationwide ban on ‘abortion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jezebel.com/donald-trump-pisses-off-powerful-anti-abortion-group-m-1850358661 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos