Macron accused of playing into Xi’s hands with comments on Taiwan | Emmanuel Macron news

Taipei, Taiwan When French President Emmanuel Macron stood side by side with his Chinese President Xi Jinping for a photo during a state visit to Beijing, the two leaders seemed at ease.

They were smiling and looking friendly. Macron seemed to have his hand on Xi’s back. Also in the photo and slightly apart from the two men was Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission who was visiting China with Macron.

The image captured the mood of the trip, an unexpected display of bonhomie between Xi and Macron and a rather cooler welcome for von der Leyen.

The two European leaders were supposed to present a united front to Beijing over its handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but instead von der Leyen appeared on his back for much of the trip and even been excluded from a state banquet.

The snub is undoubtedly the result of a critical speech she gave on Sino-European relations shortly before her departure for Beijing. Xi and Macron, on the other hand, seemed like old friends.

Onlookers in Europe were appalled when Macron appeared to repeat Xi’s talking points and vocabulary during their joint press conference and when he later appeared to abandon Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by China, when he told reporters that Europe must avoid being drawn into a confrontation. between China and the island and keep its distance from any foreign policy pursued by the United States lest Europe become one of the supporters of the Americas.

Instead, he called for Europe’s strategic autonomy.

In Taiwan, long accustomed to the contempt that accompanies diplomatic isolation, the response has ranged from muted to dismissive.

His comments didn’t have much of an impact on Taiwan or Asia for that matter, given that it was never understood that major European economies would play a definite role in a Taiwan eventuality, Sana Hashmi said. , a member of the Taiwan-Asia Exchange.

Beijing considers Taiwan as part of its territory and does not rule out the use of force to take control of the island.

In online discussions, Macron’s comments were interpreted by some Taiwanese as naive, in the sense that he did not take China’s threats seriously or allow himself the luxury of staying out of such threats. conflicts in a way that Taiwan certainly does not, said Brian Hioe, a resident non-scholar in the Taiwan Studies program at the University of Nottinghams.

Back in Paris, the presidential office was in damage control days after Macron’s return, explaining that France’s policy on Taiwan was unchanged.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also visited Beijing. Calling any change to the Taiwanese status quo unacceptable, she took a noticeably tougher approach than the French president.

Presented as an opportunity for Europe to show its unity, Macron’s visit ended up highlighting the divisions of the continents, not only on how to approach Beijing, but also on complex issues such as the disputed political status of Taiwan. .

Macron’s visit, his conversations with Xi, and the follow-up talks during his visit caused great confusion in Europe (and the United States) because he acted as if he was representing Europe and as if he spoke with a European voice, and by doing so he undermined European unity, Sari Arho Havrn, a Brussels-based China analyst and professor at the George C Marshall European Center for Security Studies, told Al Jazeera via E-mail.

What Macron ended up doing was helping Beijing in its strategic intent to further divide the EU internally and weaken the transatlantic alliance, she said.

Critics also worry that Macron’s appeasement approach could encourage Xi to maintain his support for Russia and even attack Taiwan if he thinks such an assault would have limited repercussions beyond the United States.

Recognition change

Much of the difference of opinion reflects the fact that while political bodies like the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union run the EU, its 27 member states maintain their own foreign policy.

This also extends to China, noted Marc Cheng, director of the European Union Center in Taiwan, as member states and the wider European apparatus often differ on how they view Beijing and its demands. on Taiwan.

Hungary and Greece, both part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, are generally pro-China, while former Soviet-controlled states such as Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have closer to democratic Taiwan in recent years through a combination of values. first foreign policy and a desire for greater access to the islands’ global semiconductor industry.

Many countries fall somewhere in the middle and while there is growing distrust of China across Europe, there is more uncertainty about how to respond, said Maya Wang, associate director of the Asia Division of Human Rights Watch.

There is a shift in recognition after the Russian invasion and also a shift in recognition of what happened in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, she told Al Jazeera, referring to ongoing political repression campaigns in both places.

On the other hand, the change in recognition does not amount to a change in strategy that is unified or logically follows this change in understanding.

A similar contradiction remains between how the EU views its economic ties with China, which is both one of the bloc’s biggest trading partners and a systemic rival that engages in unethical business practices. such as dumping, intellectual property theft and unfair preferences for state-owned companies.

In 2021, the EU suspended a blockbuster trade deal with China after Beijing and Brussels traded sanctions and counter-sanctions over the treatment of ethnic Muslim Uighurs in the northwestern Xinjiang region, where United Nations say that around 1 million people may have been detained.

I think there is agreement among member states that the EU as a whole and member states individually should really rethink the way they go forward with China and agreement on a lot many things when it comes to setting up trade defense instruments. But at the end of the day, every country, every EU member state has its own national interest, said Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, associate researcher at the Swedish Institute for Security and Development Policy.

She said the group would continue to try to achieve some degree of convergence, which was reflected in von der Leyens’ pre-departure speech on reducing risk in EU-China relations.

Such a comment did not come out of nowhere because the European Commission takes its political direction from member states, nor did von der Layens’ remarks criticizing China’s assertive actions against Taiwan or in the disputed South China Sea. or when she said that how China continues to interact with Putin in the war will be a determining factor for the future of EU-China relations.

Against this backdrop, analysts say Macron was trying to express a united European desire for risk reduction through strategic autonomy rather than following the US in taking a more confrontational approach to Beijing, but the nuance was lost. in execution.

He tried not to just hu shng ji yu, or add fuel to the fire when it comes to the Taiwan issue, Mathieu Duchtel, Asia program director at Frances Institut Montaigne told Al Jazeera.

I think the starting point here is the analysis that the US and China are on a collision course over Taiwan and anything that can be done to slow that collision helps.

Macron tried to warn that the world is going back to being bipolar again and it’s not in France’s interest and it’s not in Europe’s interest, Duchtel explained, but instead, he appeared to exhibit disagreement on how to approach contentious issues like Taiwan.

There is a disconnect between intention, communication and result, because I believe there was a real intention to display a united European Union, he said.

France as a weak link

Whatever the goal, Macron’s comments came as a disappointment to many in Asia.

At best, his remarks could be seen as an attempt to cast France as a third pole in the US-China rivalry, TAEF’s Hashmi said. However, in reality, it has just been played into Xi’s hands and he has done enough to identify France as a weak link.

Marcin Przychodniak, a China analyst at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, said Macron was guilty of washing the peace as he also tried to use his time in Beijing to highlight France’s regional superpower status and its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Macron has taken an active interest in the Asia-Pacific since taking office in 2017, betting equally on the powerful French navy and its overseas territories in the Pacific, including French Polynesia, New Caledonia and the meeting.

France has released its own defense strategy on the future of Indo-Pacific security outlining the potential effects of a Sino-Taiwanese crisis and occasionally participates in freedom of navigation drills across the disputed Taiwan Strait. One ship made such a transit a day after Macron left.

France has also observed the major US-Philippine Balikatan military exercises and maintains close relations with countries such as India and Japan.

At the same time, France has long been known for its skepticism of the United States, most famously Charles de Gaulle’s fierce criticism of the Vietnam War and again after the invasion. of Iraq in 2003.

Bilateral relations have recently come under increased strain with the US-led AUKUS security pact, under which Australia agreed to take on US-designed nuclear-powered submarines. reject a deal with France to buy diesel-powered ships and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which includes Australia, India and Japan.

France, along with Germany, is also not a member of the Five Eyes signals intelligence sharing network between Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Differences between EU member states, visible earlier on relations with Russia, but also China, will deepen as France emphasizes its anti-American message, Przychodniak said.

France has its unique political position also due to its territories in the Indo-Pacific, however, the EU must be aware that any form of serious Chinese escalation in the Taiwan Strait has the potential to create an economic crisis much more important than the current crisis, and one of the ways to prevent that from happening is to strengthen EU relations with Taiwan instead of undermining its position, he said.