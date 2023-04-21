Opinion: It was clear, Donald Trump calling black prosecutors racist is blatantly racist.





Has anyone bothered to ask Donald Trump why he thinks the three black prosecutors who opened criminal investigations against him are racist? Because, as far as I know, he just says it because they’re black.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could all have been white lawyers with the same political views and Democratic backgrounds. Trump would have still had plenty of negative (and childish) things to say about them, but arbitrary allegations of racism would never have crossed his mind. Instead, Trump remarked, first and foremost, that his legal opponents are all African Americans and not the look of my African American here. There is simply no reason not to believe that the former president saw that Bragg, James and Willis are black and his first thought was to weaponize that against them.

I will be heading downtown to meet a racist who divulged that I will be there at 9:30 a.m. Trump recently posted on his Truth Social platform in reference to James, who alleged that the Trump family and the Trump organization are guilty over 200 cases of fraud.

As usual, Trump didn’t elaborate on what makes James racist at all, just like he didn’t when he called Willis a racist district attorney or Bragg a backward racist. He also failed to explain the race-related part of his claims when he called the three officials radical, vicious and racist prosecutors.

Here’s the thing: I often get angry emails from white readers who accuse me of racism because of the noticeably derogatory (though often hilarious) remarks I’ve written about white people. And I agree with that despite white conservatives’ distorted understanding of what racism is, how it works, and why the conversation about systemic racism that they keep trying to dilute with little white grievances is important. Of course, I’m a racist because of their limited and simplistic understanding of racism. At the very least, they’re not pulling it out of nowhere.

Trump is just making stuff up.

Unless I’m missing something.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower as he heads to a Manhattan courthouse for his April 4 arraignment in a silence case.

Noam Galai via Getty Images

Did Bragg stand in front of a crowd of black voters and say that Europe only sends us its rapists and drug dealers when some, I assume, are good people? Would James have called the shitty states of North and South Dakota? Perhaps Willis doubled down on his call for the execution of five Caucasian teenagers who were eventually exonerated after being imprisoned for falsely alleged crimes.

My point is that whether you personally believe Trump is racist or not, the argument is there. Trump led the racist movement from birth against former President Barack Obama. He has waged the propaganda-dependent war against the teaching of critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion programs in education and the workplace. And now he is openly trying to capitalize on anti-black racism by accusing black officials of anti-white racism. (Unless Trump says they’re specifically racist against comically over-tanned, orange-tinged Caucasians, but I doubt that’s the case.)

So the real question is: what is right-wing America’s position on all of this? Surely the legions of fierce warriors against race baiting, the race map and allowing race to divide America will not represent the most prominent member of their political party engaging in all that precedes. The conservative media surely won’t let the left-leaning media outrun them by running the only editorials condemning Trump for not seeing the color. I mean, he’s a former American president who’s currently the Republican front-runner for the presidency in 2024. And here he’s basically claiming that the American justice system is racist against him, and that’s why he can’t avoid the trouble.

His reverse critical race theory, I tell you!

Truth be told, there’s no reason to expect conservative pundits or politicians to challenge Trump on his racial baiting. Apparently Fox News host Tucker Carlson doesn’t even like Trump, but the two are such peas in the same white nationalist pod that former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke accused them both of. to attach itself to its ideological platform. Carlson is so invested in propaganda against anti-white racism that he accused President Joe Biden, who is notably white, of anti-white racism because he appointed far more black women to federal judges than he did. white men who overwhelmingly dominate federal courts across the country. He also felt that Biden was engaging in anti-white racism by ignoring white drug addicts by supplying black drug addicts with crack pipes, which, of course, Biden did not do.

In fact, the GOP and the rest of the MAGA world have been far too busy spreading the narrative that Trump’s indictment in Manhattan this month proves that there are two Americas, including one in which the Republican conservatives are oppressed and persecuted, only to be bothered by petty issues like Trumps outspoken anti-Blackness. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis didn’t even accuse Trump of being upside down.

Not that there’s any reason to expect consistency from someone like DeSantis, who claims to believe no one should feel discomfort or guilt because of their race, but also said podcaster Joe Rogan shouldn’t have apologized for using the n-word, making stereotypical remarks about Africans and referring to a black neighborhood as Planet of the Apes. DeSantis, however, joined Trump in suggesting that Bragg is funded directly by billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, which, of course, is not the case.

Bragg recently filed a federal lawsuit against Republican Representative Jim Jordan, whom he accused of engaging in a transparent campaign of intimidation and attack. That was Braggs’ response to the House Judiciary Committee which scheduled a hearing in Manhattan on Monday on crime in New York and Braggs’ pro-crime and anti-victim policies, which makes no sense because, as the Bragg pointed out, violent crime in Manhattan has plummeted. since Bragg took office in January 2022. It’s almost as if House Republicans responded to Trump’s indictment by hissing about black criminals in New York. Braggs’ lawsuit said it was brought in response to an unprecedented brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York state criminal prosecution and investigation of former President Donald J. .Trump. And if Bragg had also used the adjective racist, you can bet the GOP would be unanimous in condemning Bragg for playing the race card.

Bragg also said recently that since Trump’s indictment, his office has received more than 1,000 calls and emails from Trump supporters and that many of those messages were overtly racist and anti-Semitic, including messages where he was treated of black dustbin and infested with AIDS.

But, okay, Bragg is a public figure, just like James and Willis, and they’re probably used to dealing with racist and otherwise threatening harassment. What about when Trump turns his anger, and subsequently his MAGA minions, on civilians?

Do you remember Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Shaye Moss, of Black Fulton County, Georgia, election officials who were referenced more than a dozen times during Trumps 2021 phone call with the Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger? During that call, an attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential vote, Trump called Freeman, a woman he does not know personally or in any way, a professional con artist and hustler. It would be easy to say Trump used racially coded language in reference to Freeman, but would that be racial bait, amirite?

Regardless, Freeman and Moss testified before this House Select Committee on January 6 that due to the former President of the United States and his attorney Rudy Giuliani using their massive MAGA platforms to defame them, they were driven into hiding after suffering what the New York Times describes as an onslaught of racial slurs. And yet, despite the damage done to their reputations and sense of security, as recently as January of this year, Trump used his social media platform to renew his dangerous and patently false allegations against these two women. black people who are guilty of nothing but doing their job.

Donald Trump claims to be a victim of anti-white racism while blatantly displaying the impact of white power. It’s the same impact that inspired a riot in the United States Capitol and the same impact that caused 147 Republican lawmakers to vote to nullify a legal election, an act that would have largely deprived black and Latino voters of their rights, all based on Trump’s big lie.

It’s the same racist impact that catapulted the propaganda campaign against critical race theory, which, broken down to its core, is about white conservatives who don’t believe black people when we say we experience systemic racism.

However, they don’t have the same energy for Trump.

