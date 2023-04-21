Tracing the path of Chinese diplomacy in Central Asia and where India stands

Earlier this week, China convened an online meeting of trade ministers from the group known as C+C5 China and the five Central Asian republics, namely Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan. It was the latest in a series of diplomatic engagements by Beijing with the region since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Last month, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan received Nowroz messages from President Xi Jinping, who also invited them to the April 18 meeting. An in-person C+C 5 summit is planned possibly in Xian next month with the flagship Belt and Road Forum in China, which has a strong Central Asian component. Foreign Minister Qin Gang announced that his ministry was working to ensure the success of [the] two major diplomatic events to show the distinctiveness of Chinese diplomacy.

China and Central Asia

The first C+C5 summit was held in virtual format on January 25, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Two days later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a virtual summit of C5 India’s first engagement with Central Asian nations collectively at the highest level.

China shares a long history of trade, cultural and people-to-people ties with the Central Asian region, which lies on the ancient Silk Road. Modern China’s involvement in the region began with the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, when it cleverly formalized its borders with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, as well as Russia.

Diplomatic relations were established in January 1992, and China’s relations with the region were institutionalized as the Shanghai Five, the forerunner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Over the next two decades, Chinese interest in the region grew rapidly. Central Asia was a ready-made market for cheap exports and gave China land access to markets in Europe and West Asia. The region is rich in resources, with huge reserves of gas and oil and strategic minerals such as uranium, copper and gold. He grows food grains and cotton. China also had another priority in its relations with these countries to ensure peace in the autonomous region of Xinjiang, which forms its border with Central Asia.

With Russia grappling with the economic consequences of the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Central Asian republics have welcomed China’s attention. The region’s political and economic dependence on Moscow came to an abrupt end. The transition to an open economy was difficult and there was unemployment and poverty throughout the region. In the 2000s, Chinese investment helped modernize Soviet-era infrastructure and carry out development work in these countries.

Xis Belt and Road

To the landlocked region, China offered access to the Pacific Ocean and East Asia. President Xi launched his Belt and Road Initiative, a modern version of the Silk Road, during his 2013 visit to the Kazakh capital, Almaty. As many as 51 BRI projects are said to be located in the country, which plays a vital role as a hub for China’s trade with Europe.

Beijing has also injected billions of dollars into Uzbekistan and the three other small countries in the region. These investments cover projects ranging from oil and gas exploration, processing and manufacturing, and rail, road and port connectivity to digital technologies and green energy, including solar power. And the authoritarian regimes in these countries believed that China, unlike the West, did not ask questions about their governance or their human rights record.

China’s expansion in Central Asia has not been without sticking points. Beijing’s targeting of Xinjiang’s Muslim population has sparked resentment in those countries, where Islam is the main religion. Uyghurs live throughout Central Asia, and Xinjiang has large Kazakh and Uzbek populations who have been affected by Chinese repression.

Resentment, especially over the growing presence of Chinese workers and China’s rapid land acquisitions in these countries, has periodically boiled over into public protests. But Beijing’s influence ensures that these governments will quell such outbursts with a heavy hand and not join international campaigns, at the HRC and elsewhere, against China’s treatment of its Muslim minority.

China is now jostling with Russia as the region’s top trading partner. At the online commerce ministers’ meeting this week, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said trade between China and the five countries reached $70.2 billion last year, an all-time high and a reported increase of 40% over the previous year. China’s direct investment in the five countries now stands at nearly 15 billion U.S. dollars, Xinhua reported.

According to reports, talks are underway for transport and logistics projects linking all countries in the Central Asian region with the seaport of Lianyungang on the Yellow Sea in China’s Jiangsu Province. China is investing in the expansion of the land port of Horgos in Xinjiang, adding connectivity to Central Asia and Europe. President Xi also urges Uzbekistan to complete the construction of the China-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan railway and start the implementation of the Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China-Laos-Thailand-Malaysia transport corridor.

Great Plan for Relationships

Xi reportedly told Central Asian leaders he was eager to discuss a grand plan to develop relations with them. China’s increased engagement with the region over the past year has given rise to speculation that Beijing is using Russia’s concern in Ukraine to push Moscow out of its own strategic backyard.

For three decades, the stans, as they are sometimes colloquially known, have sought to balance old ties with Russia and new relations with China, but also with the West. The region remains economically dependent on Russia, which is also the network security provider in Central Asia, even as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), made up of six countries, including three in Central Asia, is unraveling. somewhat and that the Ukrainian invasion has given rise to fears that a security relationship with Moscow could prove to be a double-edged sword.

Last year, Kyrgyzstan canceled a CSTO military exercise that was supposed to take place on its territory. None of the five Central Asian countries explicitly sided with Russia in the war, preferring to remain neutral. But Russia’s trade with these countries has increased over the past year as it tries to find substitutes for imports from Europe. Russia also has a huge Central Asian migrant population that binds the region to it in economic dependency.

But if Russia is unsure of Chinese expansion, including a reported Chinese military post on the Tajik-Afghan border, there is no such indication in the joint statement released at the end of Xi’s visit to Moscow last month. Instead, the two sides said they were willing to strengthen cooperation, support Central Asian countries in safeguarding their national sovereignty, guarantee national development and oppose external forces that encourage color revolutions and interference in regional affairs.

India and Central Asia

Where is India in this situation?

New Delhi made its biggest opening to Central Asia with last year’s summit, but its relations in the region, including within the SCO, remain security-focused.

While India has trade ties with these countries, it is hampered by the lack of a land route to Central Asia, with Pakistan denying it passage and Afghanistan being uncertain territory following the Taliban takeover. . Chabahar port in Iran offers an alternative route, but it is not yet fully developed.

It was suggested that India provide connectivity for people and trade in Central Asia through air corridors, as it had done for Afghanistan. The leadership of the SCO by New Delhi this year could provide it with the opportunity to diversify its relations with this strategic region.