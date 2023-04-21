Trkiye starts delivery of natural gas from Black Sea field





Xinhua) 09:01, April 21, 2023 Photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a gas flame at the Filyos land facility in Filyos, Zonguldak province, Trkiye. Trkiye began delivery of natural gas from its Black Sea field on Thursday, as part of its flagship project to reduce the country’s dependence on energy imports. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) FILYOS, Trkiye, April 20 (Xinhua) — Trkiye began delivery of natural gas from its Black Sea field on Thursday, as part of its flagship project to reduce the country’s dependence on energy imports. The gas, shipped from a depth of 2,200 meters to the offshore Sakarya field via a 170 kilometer long subsea pipeline and through various compression plants, was delivered to the new onshore Filyos facility located in the northern province of Zonguldak. At a Black Sea natural gas commissioning ceremony in Zonguldak, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Trkiye is “taking a historic step towards energy independence”. “With great efforts and big steps, the natural gas discovered just three years ago has been brought into use,” Erdogan said, adding that the field will cover about 30 percent of Trikiye’s gas needs at full capacity. The Turkish leader announced that the country will provide free natural gas for household consumption up to 25 cubic meters per month for one year. His announcement comes less than a month before the May 14 general election, when he will seek a third term. The Sakarya field will initially produce 10 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, with an expected increase to 40 million cubic meters by around 2028 in the second stage, the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Thursday. Oguzhan Akyener, chairman of the Trkiye Center for Energy Strategy and Policy Research, told the semi-official Anadolu Agency that the first gas from the Black Sea will bring 35 billion lira ($1.8 billion) to the economy. Trkiye’s offshore gas reserves in the Black Sea are estimated at 710 billion cubic meters, which is enough to meet its domestic gas demand for 35 years, NTV quoted Turkish Energy Minister Fatih as saying. Give. Currently, Trikiye imports most of its gas from Russia and Azerbaijan. The Sakarya field is part of Trkiye’s plan to reduce its reliance on energy imports and make Filyos an important energy hub. Trkiye, with its geographical advantage, has already served as a transit route for major gas pipelines. The presence of infrastructures such as the TurkStream in the Black Sea makes it easier for the country to re-export a mix of imported gas to European countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other officials attend a Black Sea natural gas commissioning ceremony in Filyos, Zonguldak province, Trkiye on April 20, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C, rear) attends a Black Sea natural gas commissioning ceremony in Filyos, Zonguldak province, Trkiye on April 20, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) Photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a gas flame at the Filyos land facility in Filyos, Zonguldak province, Turkey. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other officials attend a Black Sea natural gas commissioning ceremony in Filyos, Zonguldak province, Trkiye on April 20, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) (Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)

