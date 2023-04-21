Are news organizations finally catching up with Trump’s antics?





When Donald Trump took the escalator into our daily lives to announce he was running for president, he fundamentally changed political journalism.

For mainstream journalists and the media, Trump’s penchant for exaggeration, fabrication and outright lies immediately made him difficult to cover. How to effectively denounce someone who does not have the capacity to be ashamed?

With Trump charged with fraud in the midst of a third presidential race, NPR is among those organizations re-examining political coverage in the post-Trump era.

I think it’s fair to say there have been mistakes and there have been missteps,” said NPR Vice President and Editor-in-Chief Terry Samuel.

“I think they mostly fall into the category of us (NPR) doing things the way they always have been and not acknowledging how different candidate President Trump is now, former President Trump was in the political arena. and how he essentially transformed our politics into something different.

Among those applauding NPR’s leadership change is NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen.

“He followed none of the rules of the presidency or running for president, and what sociologists called the informal norms of American democracy were being shattered.”

With Trump fending off an indictment and potentially more legal issues down the road, there’s no reason for Trump to change his playbook. Rosen posits that this will lead to Trump being even more outrageous. And even…

“I don’t see any revision in the approach to coverage of presidential politics or elections,” Rosen said. “Even though we know that’s what Trump is probably going to do.”

Even if some major news organizations are reluctant to change, there are things the media can do.

“I think they need to recommit to the truth and not let themselves be used to spread the lie,” Rosen says. “They must be ready to question themselves, but also to challenge anti-democratic actions of all types, which forces even the smallest news outlets to the largest to become more pro-democracy than they have been. “

Russ McNamara hosts All Things Considered for 101.9 WDET, bringing local news to loyal station listeners. He has been an avid listener to WDET since moving to Metro Detroit in 2002.

