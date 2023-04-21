Raids, Sanctions and Multimillion-Dollar Fines: China Takes Economic Retaliation Amid Growing Tensions with US | International

As China moves against Western interests, the Asian giants’ trade and technology war with the United States has escalated in recent months. For now, Beijing has targeted specific companies, amid growing anger in the world’s second-largest economy at the pressure Washington is placing on it. However, the Chinese government, which believes that the US administration is trying to undermine the country’s development by imposing blockages and restrictions on trade, is also considering a broader measure that would limit Westerners’ access to materials and technologies in the key sectors dominated by China, such as smart vehicles and the photovoltaic industry.

In early April, the Chinese government launched an investigation into the products of US memory chip maker Micron Technology, with a statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China saying the probe was in the interest of national security. The measure targeted a sector that is at the heart of an intense commercial, military and technological rivalry between the two superpowers. In October, Washington imposed an export ban on the most advanced chips to China, in an effort to stave off Chinese development of advanced weapons. American allies such as Japan and the Netherlands have followed suit.

In February, shortly after Washington ordered the downing of a high-altitude Chinese balloon for unauthorized entry into US airspace, Beijing chose to sanction US defense manufacturers Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Missiles & Defense for selling weapons to Taiwan. [the self-governed island that Beijing views as part of its territory, and which receives military support from Washington]. A week later, the United States blacklisted five companies and a Chinese research institute, for allegedly being linked to Chinese aerospace programs aimed at surveillance.

In March, Chinese measures also affected the white-collar sector. The Chinese offices of US law firm Mintz were raided, with five Chinese employees detained, while London-based audit firm Deloitte was fined around $31million for failing to properly audit a Chinese financial entity. In addition, an executive of the Japanese pharmaceutical group Astella was arrested on espionage allegations. Panasonic director Tetsuro Homma, the new president of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, said during a speech in Beijing on Tuesday that the detention has raised awareness in Japan about the risks of doing business in China, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported. .

In a bid to safeguard national security, Beijing is considering limiting exports of some crucial technologies in which it is a world leader. On December 30, China’s Ministry of Commerce, together with its Ministry of Science and Technology and other departments, released a proposal to update the national catalog of technologies subject to bans and restrictions. export.

A public comment period was then opened, which ended on January 28, and the changes are expected to be implemented throughout the year. Released alongside the announcement, the revised catalog includes 139 items, seven of which are new. Among the notable additions to the list is the technology for manufacturing photovoltaic silicon wafers, which are used to make solar panels.

The measure, which is the subject of an ongoing debate within the Chinese government, could be interpreted as a form of short-term retaliation and as a safety net to protect the country’s long-term position in the face of the threat. of American decoupling. its economy from China and fears that the European Union will do the same. This is the verdict of Cosimo Ries, an analyst at the consulting firm Trivium China, which specializes in the renewable energy sector in this Asian country.

In Ries’ view, Beijing is keenly aware of US efforts to invest in its domestic solar energy industry, with the country’s Inflation Reduction Act allocating billions of dollars to green energy development. In the EU, meanwhile, the proposed Net-Zero Industry Act aims to see 40% of all products in sectors such as solar and wind power manufactured within the European bloc. Such moves pose a long-term threat to China’s global dominance in the solar industry, Ries says. Everyone is trying to build their own supply chain alternative, so Beijing is poised to put the brakes on those efforts by making manufacturing much more expensive for companies without Chinese input.

According to Ries, China’s proposed restrictions on technology exports are indicative of the fact that the country’s options for retaliation are actually quite limited. So far, he adds, Beijing has taken little action in response to the steady drip of sanctions and restrictions emanating from Washington. China doesn’t have much to offer in response, Ries says. And those are probably some of the only areas where they can do something.

Ban on exports of 24 types of technology

If the catalog updates are approved, it will be illegal to export 24 types of technology, while there will be restrictions on the remaining 115 (the sale of products will be allowed with a license, but there will be a ban strict to share the know-how involved in their creation). The last time the Chinese government updated this list was in August 2020 (and, before that, in 2008).

The ongoing debate over the measure appears to be intense, as it is also in the public arena. Bai Chongen, the dean of the School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University, has openly complained that the inclusion of silicon wafers on the list could negatively impact the global competitiveness of the Chinese photovoltaic industry. Since the opening of the feedback period, many foreign companies have been looking for alternatives to Chinese technology and are considering the possibility of resuming operations with European and American companies, the public newspaper said. Economic Daily said.

According to a report released last year by the International Energy Agency, China is currently home to more than 97% of the world’s silicon wafer production.

For Beijing, pursuing scientific and technological self-sufficiency is imperative amid rising tensions with Washington. Chinese President Xi Jinping in March called on the country to pursue high-quality growth and embrace innovation-led development, while the Communist Party of China tightens surveillance through a major overhaul of the institutions of the State. By restricting exports of its cutting-edge technologies, such as photovoltaic technology, rare earths, smart vehicles and biotechnology, China is protecting its privileged position by hindering the progress of these industries in countries like the United States, the United States and China. EU and India, which is also to reduce its dependence on the country.

Another major technology expected to be on China’s restricted and banned list is the LiDAR laser radar system, which is essential for the production of autonomous and intelligent vehicles. At present, Chinese companies hold 58% market share in the sector, according to a study by Chinese consulting firm AlixPartners. Beijing is also considering banning the export of the technology needed to make high-performance magnets, which are made from rare earths like neodymium and samarium-cobalt. When it comes to rare earths, a group of 17 chemical elements that are present in most everyday electronic devices and are crucial for the manufacture of electric vehicles, wind turbines and sophisticated weapons, China is in a position of total dominance: it represents 85% of global manufacturing.

