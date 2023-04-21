PM Modi likely to meet Christian bishops and representatives while in Kerala – The New Indian Express

By Express press service

KOCHI: Representatives of various Christian denominations, including bishops, have expressed their willingness to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Kerala next week, and the interaction will be confirmed after getting the green light of the PMO, BJP State Chairman K Surendran. said Thursday in Kochi.

Having realized that the initiatives of the Modi government were transforming the country, the Christian community came out in support of the development policy. Community members rejected the disinformation campaign by the UDF and LDF, Surendran said.

He said the nine years of Modi rule has helped people to assess and judge negative opposition policy. Tens of thousands of Kerala Christians are employed in the health and education sectors in the northern states. There are also many missionaries.

They rejected the opposition’s anti-Modi campaign, he said. Surendran said the BJP will hold a mega road show to welcome the prime minister upon his arrival in Kochi on April 24. Modi will arrive at INS Garuda, the naval air base at 5 p.m. and take part in the road show.

We are expecting a huge crowd apart from BJP supporters. The road show will mark a change in Kerala’s politics, Surendran said.

After the road show, the prime minister will head to the grounds of Sacred Heart College for the Yuvam Youth Conference, where he will address young people across the state, Surendran said.

Technicians, students, young entrepreneurs, artists, writers, sportsmen and talented people from various backgrounds will attend, he said, adding that the program is apolitical. Only the national flag will be hoisted, he said.

Surendran said that discussions on why Kerala is lagging behind in the development sector despite having 100% literacy rate, educated youth and natural resources will take place during the conference.

This (the delay) is due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of vision. The questions will be debated on campuses and youth platforms over the next year. We will also hold discussions with social and spiritual organizations on ways to end negative politics and usher in an era of development in Kerala, Surendran said.

BJP State Vice Chairman KS Radhakrishnan, District Chairman KS Shyju, State Secretary S Suresh, KVS Spokesperson Haridas and Yuva Morcha State Chairman Praphul Krishnan attended the briefing of Thursday.

