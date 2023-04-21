Politics
PM Modi likely to meet Christian bishops and representatives while in Kerala – The New Indian Express
KOCHI: Representatives of various Christian denominations, including bishops, have expressed their willingness to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Kerala next week, and the interaction will be confirmed after getting the green light of the PMO, BJP State Chairman K Surendran. said Thursday in Kochi.
Having realized that the initiatives of the Modi government were transforming the country, the Christian community came out in support of the development policy. Community members rejected the disinformation campaign by the UDF and LDF, Surendran said.
He said the nine years of Modi rule has helped people to assess and judge negative opposition policy. Tens of thousands of Kerala Christians are employed in the health and education sectors in the northern states. There are also many missionaries.
They rejected the opposition’s anti-Modi campaign, he said. Surendran said the BJP will hold a mega road show to welcome the prime minister upon his arrival in Kochi on April 24. Modi will arrive at INS Garuda, the naval air base at 5 p.m. and take part in the road show.
We are expecting a huge crowd apart from BJP supporters. The road show will mark a change in Kerala’s politics, Surendran said.
After the road show, the prime minister will head to the grounds of Sacred Heart College for the Yuvam Youth Conference, where he will address young people across the state, Surendran said.
Technicians, students, young entrepreneurs, artists, writers, sportsmen and talented people from various backgrounds will attend, he said, adding that the program is apolitical. Only the national flag will be hoisted, he said.
Kerala Development Lag Talks During Yuvam, Says Surendran
Surendran said that discussions on why Kerala is lagging behind in the development sector despite having 100% literacy rate, educated youth and natural resources will take place during the conference.
This (the delay) is due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of vision. The questions will be debated on campuses and youth platforms over the next year. We will also hold discussions with social and spiritual organizations on ways to end negative politics and usher in an era of development in Kerala, Surendran said.
BJP State Vice Chairman KS Radhakrishnan, District Chairman KS Shyju, State Secretary S Suresh, KVS Spokesperson Haridas and Yuva Morcha State Chairman Praphul Krishnan attended the briefing of Thursday.
MEGA ROAD SHOW
The BJP will hold a mega road show to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24. Modi will arrive at INS Garuda, the naval air base, in Kochi at 5 p.m. and take part in the road show.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/kerala/2023/apr/21/pm-modi-likely-to-meet-christian-bishops-representatives-during-kerala-sojourn-2567839.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi likely to meet Christian bishops and representatives while in Kerala – The New Indian Express
- Another Bollywood Celebrity Criminal – ‘Actor’ Sahil Khan Charged With Threats And Defamation To Mumbai Fitness Enthusiast
- Google Brain and DeepMind merge under Alphabet’s The Register
- PEI ramps up efforts to clean up Fiona this spring, but the work could take years
- Former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson reacts to Dominion’s defamation settlement
- Black women should start breast cancer screening early, new study suggests
- Raids, Sanctions and Multimillion-Dollar Fines: China Takes Economic Retaliation Amid Growing Tensions with US | International
- Is Michael Jordan’s movie a slam dunk? | Culture & Leisure
- Colorado State University
- Kate Middleton’s brown trench dress is a perfect spring look
- Located in Ardmore: Bookend Farms Creates Spaces for Family, Friends, and Fun | Lifestyle
- Burning Man meets Mad Max: solar eclipse hunters gather in Australia for another event | Astronomy