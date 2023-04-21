Politics
Countries call for Eid ceasefire in Sudan as fighting continues | News
Khartoum was rocked by fresh shelling on Friday after several international leaders called on Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan urging him to accept a ceasefire in conjunction with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
Among those who called the army chief were Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Qatar and Egypt’s intelligence chief, a statement said. of the Army.
Thousands of civilians have fled the Sudanese capital since a violent power struggle erupted last weekend between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), under the command of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the former allied leaders of the ruling military government in Sudan. Large numbers have also crossed into Chad to flee fighting in the western Darfur region.
Eid, which marks the end of the Muslim month of fasting, begins Friday in Sudan.
There are still clashes between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), leaving buildings, facilities and public property destroyed, Reuters news agency quoted a committee of doctors as saying.
The RSF issued a statement that made no mention of a possible truce and condemned the army for what it called new attacks.
Right now, as citizens prepare to receive the first day of Eid al-Fitr, neighborhoods in Khartoum are waking up to bombardment from aircraft and heavy artillery in a sweeping attack that directly targets the residential neighborhoods, RSF said early on. Friday.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been one of the main calls for Sudan’s warring factions to observe a three-day truce over Eid to allow civilians to move to safety.
At least 350 people have been killed in the fighting so far.
A group of doctors said separately that at least 26 people were killed and 33 injured in El-Obeid, a town west of Khartoum, on Thursday. Witnesses there described clashes between the army and RSF troops as well as widespread looting.
The United States has said it will send more troops to the region in case it decides to evacuate its embassy in Khartoum.
The fiercest battles between the army and the RSF have been fought around Khartoum, one of Africa’s largest urban areas, and in Darfur, a region still scarred by a long-running conflict that has ended three years ago.
Guterres, speaking to reporters after meeting virtually with the heads of the African Union, Arab League and other organisations, said: There was a strong consensus to condemn the ongoing fighting in Sudan and to call for the cessation of hostilities as an immediate priority.
Civilians trapped in conflict zones should be allowed to escape and seek medical care, food and other supplies, he said.
lay the blame
General al-Burhan told Al Jazeera he would support a truce provided it allowed citizens to move freely, which he said the RSF had so far prevented.
He also said he currently sees no partner for negotiations and no option other than a military solution.
His rival, Dagalo, meanwhile told Al Jazeera he was ready to implement a three-day Eid truce.
Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, has repeatedly said he supports ceasefires.
We are talking about a humanitarian truce, we are talking about safe passages, we are not talking about sitting down with a criminal, Dagalo said, referring to al-Burhan.
Al-Burhan accused Dagalo, until last week his deputy on the council who has ruled since a coup two years ago, of a power grab.
An alliance between the two men had mostly held since the overthrow four years ago of longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir.
The latest violence was sparked by disagreement over an internationally-backed plan to form a new civilian government.
Both sides accused the other of thwarting the transition.
The two leaders talk of the truce is nothing more than a political tactic and neither of them is ready for serious negotiations, former US diplomat Timothy Carney told Al Jazeera.
The new Sudanese state cannot have two independent armies, he added.
Morning shot
Since hostilities broke out, much of the fighting has centered on the compound that includes the army headquarters and al-Burhans’ residence. The embassy district and the airport were also the scene of clashes.
In Khartoum and the sister cities of Omdurman and Bahri, residents gathered at bus terminals with suitcases on Thursday amid explosions and gunfire.
There is no food. Supermarkets are empty. The situation is not safe, honestly, so people are leaving, said a resident who gave only his first name, Abdelmalek.
Many more people remain trapped, including thousands of foreigners in a city that has become a war zone.
Burnt vehicles littered the streets and buildings had gaping shell holes. The hospitals, where the bodies lie unburied, have been closed.
Reporting from the capital on Thursday night, Al Jazeeras Haitham Uweit said there was a sense of calm after a warplane was heard bombing several sites.
Everyone is waiting to see if the two warring sides will declare a new truce because of Eid, he said, adding that a sense of sadness weighed on many Sudanese at a time when they would traditionally celebrate. .
There are no Eid greetings in light of the massive flight of residents from Khartoum. Usually, Sudanese visit nearby villages during an Eid celebration, but now they go there under sad circumstances, Haitham Uweit added.
In Geneva, the World Health Organization has urged warring factions to open a safe corridor for doctors and allow those trapped to flee.
About 10,000 to 20,000 people fleeing the fighting have taken refuge in villages along the border inside Chad, UNHCR and the World Food Program (WFP) said.
