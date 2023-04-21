Civil Service Day 2023: Prime Minister Modi to address Vigyan Bhawan officials today





Image source: PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Public Service Day 2023: PM Modi will address civil servants in Vigyan Bhawan today. Public Service Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor at the farewell session and award ceremony of the 16th “Civil Service Day” on Friday, April 21. The event will take place at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan in the nation’s capital around 11:00 am. The Prime Minister will address the event at 11:40 a.m. He will also dialogue with officials on this occasion. According to the government statement, the first speech of the event will be delivered by the Union Minister of State (MoS), Dr Jitendra Singh at 11:10 a.m. It will be followed by the award ceremony by the Prime Minister at 11.25 a.m. Why Public Service Day is celebrated: The “Civil Service Day” is celebrated on April 21 every year to recognize the work of all the officers engaged in the various departments of the civil service in the country. According to the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi has consistently appreciated the contribution of civil servants to nation building and encouraged them to work even harder. The program will serve as a suitable platform for the Prime Minister to motivate and inspire public servants across the country so that they can continue to serve the nation with the same zeal. During the event, Prime Minister Modi will also present the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration. These were instituted to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and central and state government organizations for the welfare of ordinary citizens. Exemplary work carried out in four identified priority programs will be rewarded. Here is the list of programs : Promote Swachh Jal through Har Ghar Jal yojana Promoting Swasth Bharat through health and wellness centers Promoting quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment through Samagra Shiksha Holistic development through an ambitious district program – overall progress with a particular focus on the saturation approach. Eight prizes for these four identified programs will be awarded while seven prizes will be for innovations. (With contributions from agencies) ALSO READ: “Today is a black day, BJP wants to abolish the constitution” Mehbooba Mufti attacks Modi-led government ALSO READ: World Buddhist Summit 2023: India takes new initiatives for global welfare, PM Modi says latest news from india

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/civil-services-day-2023-pm-modi-address-live-updates-civil-servants-valedictory-session-award-ceremony-vigyan-bhawan-delhi-2023-04-21-865367 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos