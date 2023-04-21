Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court





Image courtesy of NBC News

By David Moretti

Last week, former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in a historic series of events beginning with an alleged bribe to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump entered the courthouse on his own accord in a landmark hearing that detailed the charges and indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury just weeks ago.

The indictment came after several women, in particular adult film star Stormy Daniels, came forward and accused Trump of having had affairs with them and then paying them off in the years leading up to them. the 2016 presidential election.

Although Trump denies the allegations, multiple sources, including his former attorney Michael Cohen, confirmed the cases and the payments to a grand jury in Manhattan.

While the judge told Trump to refrain from making comments that could compromise the rule of law, Trump commented on the arraignment and arraignment hearing following his court appearance.

In those comments, Trump denied the allegations and expressed his personal and political disagreements with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

I never thought something like this could happen in America, never thought it could happen. The only crime I have committed is fearlessly defending our nation against those who seek to destroy it, Trump said. It’s an insult to our country,” Trump said.

After its release, the indictment was criticized by both Republican Trump supporters and legal analysts.

One of the complicated legal issues here is that to go from a misdemeanor to a felony, you have to show that those recordings were tampered with to commit another crime, a second crime, said CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig. You’ve heard the defense attorneys, I think rightly, complain about that.

Complicating this more than the accusations themselves is the 2024 presidential election, for which Trump has already announced his candidacy.

Although the election is not yet in full swing, Trump has become a frontrunner for the Republican nomination and sees the indictment as an attack on his campaign.

This bogus case was only brought to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election. And it should be dropped immediately, Trump said.

CNN polls show most Americans approve of the indictment. However, 79% of Republicans disapprove of the case brought against Trump. He remains the front-runner for the Republican nomination in fierce competition with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

According to the same CNN polls, nearly all Republicans, 93%, view the indictment as politically motivated, including 83% who say politics played a major role. Among independents, 52% say politics played a major role; which drops to 25% among Democrats.

Due to the consensus that the indictment is politically motivated, it will have a huge impact on the election. Trump has already started using his typical rhetoric when discussing the indictment and its political implications.

Now the question is what Trump’s polls will look like at the start of the Republican primary, and whether he’ll be able to prove the indictment is nothing more than a witch hunt. .

His court date is set for December 4, but it is unclear whether he will have to appear at his trial.

