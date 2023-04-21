Politics
7 Homecoming Horror Like Hell RI, SBY vs. Jokowi Era Where’s Bad?
- The homecoming phenomenon is always eagerly awaited by the community every year before Eid al-Fitr
- The homecoming stream is often colored by quite severe traffic jams every year
- Even though every year homecoming always sees severe traffic jams, Lebaran’s Brexit tragedy in 2016 remains the most heartbreaking event in Indonesia so far.
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Mudik is a phenomenon that most Indonesians have been waiting for before Eid al-Fitr.
The term mudik is defined as the act of traveling long distances for foreigners who wish to return to their hometown.
Homecoming also seems to be a mandatory tradition once a year, although the term homecoming is no longer just restricted to Eid al-Fitr but can also occur on other major holidays such as Christmas and New Year.
However, homecoming is quite firmly ingrained in the community as a tradition that must be performed before Hari Raya, so the momentum of homecoming outside of this period is not too great.
Yet every year there are plenty of pretty heartbreaking stories when it comes to homecoming, ranging from extraordinary traffic jams, a fairly high number of accidents and other heartbreaking stories.
Therefore, do not let this moment be damaged by prolonged traffic jams, especially in Eid Mudik 2023.
The government is also continuing to improve infrastructure to facilitate the return to the country. Various policies to facilitate the return to basics have also been carried out for years, regardless of the president.
However, there are several “horror” comeback stories that remain in our memories that have happened over the past 10 years, spanning the eras from President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) to Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi reminded that there are two main potential bottlenecks in the Eid reunion season this year. The two points are the Cikampek-Palimanan and Merak toll roads.
“I just want to point out that some of the most likely congestion points are Cipali. Therefore, colleagues returning home to Central Java are advised to return home early,” Budi Karya told headquarters. of Rupatama Police, Jakarta, quoted. Friday (04/07/2023).
“The second is in Merak. But in Merak there is already an additional Ciwandan (Cilegon city, Banten province), 5 ports, so it’s better possible. But also going home earlier,” a- he continued.
Besides the scourge of severe traffic jams that are sure to befall homecomings every year, there have indeed been heartbreaking incidents that have occurred which remain the most serious homecomings tragedy to date.
The tragedy is the Brexit tragedy. Apart from Brexit, the people of Indonesia have also experienced a severe homecoming. Here is the list :
1. Brexit (East Brebes toll, July 2016).
The period of Idul Fitri reunion in 2016 gave birth to a very heartbreaking tragedy namely the Brexit tragedy where this incident happened at the East Brebes toll which is part of the Pejagan toll road- Pemalang.
The term Brexit itself is actually a term for the British state wanting to let go of Europe, aka short for British Exit.
However, the real phenomenon of Brexit is quite close to the most heartbreaking homecoming tragedy in Indonesia, so many people then give the term of the tragedy to Brexit.
July 3-5 is the peak of the back-to-basics flow in 2016. Millions of people from the Jabodetabek region travel to Central Java and East Java.
Fortunately, the then government provided a new toll road, namely the Pejagan-Pemalang Toll Road. This toll road is a series of toll roads stretching from the Palimanan region and was specially built to clear the congestion on the Pantura road.
However, at that time, the toll road had only been opened halfway, namely Pejagan-Brebes Timur.
As the name suggests, the toll road should be barrier-free, thus attracting the interest of the public, especially four-wheeled vehicles, to cross the toll road. As a result, on that date, the toll road was found to be occupied.
Until finally, the “disaster” arrives. At the end of the unconnected toll road, there is only one toll booth, namely East Brebes or commonly abbreviated as Brexit.
So all the vehicles piled up there. Worse still, shortly after the toll, there is an intersection which makes it difficult for vehicles coming from the direction of Cirebon via the Pantura.
As a result, the meeting of the two currents caused a large traffic jam. The road cannot accommodate the volume of vehicles.
Collect SecondsX, the length of congestion on the Pantura line is more than 20 km. Meanwhile, the congestion that occurs on the toll road extends for 25 km, which winds from the toll of Brebes Est to the area of Kanci, Cirebon.
Besides the confluence of the two currents, other factors have created severe Brexit congestion. Indeed, the police did not anticipate the increase in the number of vehicles arriving simultaneously during the 2016 homecoming.
Moreover, the Brebes Est toll itself should not be designed as a large toll, but as a small toll.
As a result, along the way of congestion, many drivers are tired. Many cars also broke down.
It was recorded that 17 people died in this traffic jam and dozens of others were hospitalized. The causes of death for the victims varied, ranging from heart attacks to exhaustion to carbon dioxide poisoning.
After two days and two nights, the bottleneck was finally resolved as well. This was after the police enforced it One Way in Pantura.
|
